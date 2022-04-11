[BN] Hockey: Lightning thunder past Sabres to snap skid

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 11, 2022

Observations: Lightning thunder past Sabres to snap four-game skid

The Sabres entered this road trip feeling pretty good about themselves.

They left Tampa bound for Toronto with their third loss in four days after getting torched in a 5-0 blowout inside Amalie Arena.

"We struggled. We complicated the simple and we did not look like ourselves," coach Don Granato said.

There was some excitement in the morning when top pick Owen Power joined the Sabres on the ice for an optional morning skate, but the good feelings faded fast.

Granato called the performance "uncharacteristic, but it's a sign of fatigue, and emotional drain."

Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat scored 17 seconds apart to put the Sabres in a hole they could never dig out from.

Here are Mike Harrington's observations from Tampa.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Power hits the ice with Sabres: Just like he dreamed of, Own Power stepped onto the ice for the first time as an NHL player during an optional morning skate in Tampa. "Obviously, it wasn't a real practice, just morning skate, but it's definitely nice to get out here and just get on the ice," Power said. The 19-year-old is expected to practice today in Toronto and make his NHL debut tomorrow night vs. the Maple Leafs. Mike Harrington has more on the Power excitement from Tampa. Read more

5 things the Sabres can do in the Power lab: What should they be trying to accomplish in these three weeks? Here are five Power plays to keep an eye on. Read more

Power rankings: The Rangers are on the rise, and so are the Flames, in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. The Sabres, meanwhile, dropped a few spots. Read more

Devon Levi reflects on 'tough decision' to return to Northeastern: “It was a tough decision,” Levi said “I was very fortunate to have two unbelievable options. I talked to Buffalo, I talked to Northeastern. I just love playing college hockey so much... There's some unfinished business." Read more

