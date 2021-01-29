[BN] Hockey: Let's see how good these Sabres are at bouncing back

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 29, 2021

Mike Harrington: After an OT stinker, Sabres have to keep bouncing back

Thursday night was a flat-out stinker for the Sabres, and they only earned a point because their goalie, Linus Ullmark, made just enough saves to get the game to overtime, where the Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere scored his first NHL goal to earn New York the second point.

It was just one of those nights for the Sabres. For 40 minutes, they simply didn't have it. And so that's it. It's one of those nights where you burn the tape and move on.

But Sabres teams of recent past have buckled under similar adversity. And while this loss was coming off of two consecutive wins prior, it's worth paying attention to how Buffalo responds.