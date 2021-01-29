[BN] Hockey: Let's see how good these Sabres are at bouncing back

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 29, 2021
Mike Harrington: After an OT stinker, Sabres have to keep bouncing back
Thursday night was a flat-out stinker for the Sabres, and they only earned a point because their goalie, Linus Ullmark, made just enough saves to get the game to overtime, where the Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere scored his first NHL goal to earn New York the second point.
It was just one of those nights for the Sabres. For 40 minutes, they simply didn't have it. And so that's it. It's one of those nights where you burn the tape and move on.
But Sabres teams of recent past have buckled under similar adversity. And while this loss was coming off of two consecutive wins prior, it's worth paying attention to how Buffalo responds.
"Let's see what happens Saturday against Lindy Ruff-led New Jersey," Mike Harrington wrote. "Krueger said the Sabres' first step is to be in the playoff race with 20 games left in the season. That seems more than doable right now."
Ullmark stops 36 shots in the loss: Ullmark stopped 36 shots, including all six shots he faced during a third-period penalty kill. The Sabres (3-3-2) had little else going. Thursday night's Wraparound has more on Ullmark's performance and other notes and news from the 3-2 overtime loss. Read more
In Whitehorse, hometown fans go 'bananas' for Cozens: “If everybody didn’t already have NHL Center Ice online or through their satellite company, they do now." Whitehorse, Yukon, isn't a place that makes many NHLers. Dylan Cozens is only the third to ever reach the league from Yukon. When he scored his first goal, the crowd inside Ridge Pub went "bananas." Yeah, pub crowds are a thing in the isolated city where Covid-19 cases are scarce. Lance Lysowski has the story. Read more
Chemistry: From the pregame story: Ralph Krueger never commits to using the same lines at 5 on 5, but he told the media Thursday morning that he’s encouraged by the communication between Dylan Cozens and Eric Staal. Read more
ICYMI: The Sabres won the faceoff battle again Thursday night. After being dead last in 2019-20, they're turning things around so far this year and are among the league's best. Read more
Around the East: A day after their general manager abruptly resigned, the short-handed Penguins lost 4-1 in Boston. Read more
The Capitals got five goals in their second period and Zdeno Chara got his first as they rolled to a 6-3 win over the Islanders. Read more
And Carter Hart stopped 33 shots in the Flyers' 3-1 win over the Devils, who the Sabres play this weekend. Read more
The Sabres are now alone in fifth place in the East. They trail first-place Washington by five points and are one back of Pittsburgh and two back of Philly and Boston.
