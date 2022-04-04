[BN] Hockey: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 4, 2022
Mike Harrington: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida
There's no doubt the Sabres are playing better hockey in recent weeks, and the general sentiment is that they're moving in the right direction, a young core ready to take another big step forward next year toward contention. Maybe not a playoff spot, but at least so talking about the playoffs isn't met with too much laughter.
Look, it's been a while.
How far is there still to go? This may be a bit unfair, but look toward the team that was in KeyBank Center Sunday, the juggernaut Florida Panthers, who earned a 4-1 lead and held on for a 5-3 win over the Sabres.
The Sabres and Panthers have met three times this season. The Sabres have surrendered 18 goals.
"You make one mistake, it doesn't matter who's out there for them, and they're gonna make you pay," Jeff Skinner said after the loss.
The Sabres don't instill that fear yet in any team they play. There's a long way to go, Mike Harrington wrote in his latest column.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Okposo, Skinner deliver, but point streak ends: Jeff Skinner scored his 28th goal of the season. Kyle Okposo got one goal closer to reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2015-16. A lot has been said about the development of the Sabres' young core, but the Sabres are getting consistent play from those two veterans. Lance Lysowski has more in his observations from the loss. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery from the 5-3 loss to Florida from James P. McCoy. View photos
Power rankings: Two new teams entered the top five and the Sabres moved up a few spots in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
Sabres want to reconnect with fans: They got a taste of a what a sold-out Buffalo Sabres crowd inside KeyBank Center looks and sounds like. They want more of it, and the blossoming young Sabres are determined to reconnect with the fans. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: NFL draft preview: It's a deep draft at running back, and Bills have a need Read more
Seat licenses will help fund construction of Buffalo Bills stadium. Fans wonder: At what cost? Read more
Advocates: No Bills stadium deal without strong community benefits agreement Read more
Bandits: Buffalo Bandits fall in thriller to Colorado, 15-14 Read more
Today in sports history: April 4
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.