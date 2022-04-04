 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 4, 2022

Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers (copy)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) makes a save on a shot from Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) in the second period.

Mike Harrington: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida

There's no doubt the Sabres are playing better hockey in recent weeks, and the general sentiment is that they're moving in the right direction, a young core ready to take another big step forward next year toward contention. Maybe not a playoff spot, but at least so talking about the playoffs isn't met with too much laughter.

Look, it's been a while.

How far is there still to go? This may be a bit unfair, but look toward the team that was in KeyBank Center Sunday, the juggernaut Florida Panthers, who earned a 4-1 lead and held on for a 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The Sabres and Panthers have met three times this season. The Sabres have surrendered 18 goals. 

"You make one mistake, it doesn't matter who's out there for them, and they're gonna make you pay," Jeff Skinner said after the loss.

The Sabres don't instill that fear yet in any team they play. There's a long way to go, Mike Harrington wrote in his latest column.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Okposo, Skinner deliver, but point streak ends: Jeff Skinner scored his 28th goal of the season. Kyle Okposo got one goal closer to reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2015-16. A lot has been said about the development of the Sabres' young core, but the Sabres are getting consistent play from those two veterans. Lance Lysowski has more in his observations from the loss. Read more

Photos: Here's a photo gallery from the 5-3 loss to Florida from James P. McCoy. View photos

Power rankings: Two new teams entered the top five and the Sabres moved up a few spots in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more

Sabres want to reconnect with fans: They got a taste of a what a sold-out Buffalo Sabres crowd inside KeyBank Center looks and sounds like. They want more of it, and the blossoming young Sabres are determined to reconnect with the fans. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: NFL draft preview: It's a deep draft at running back, and Bills have a need Read more

Seat licenses will help fund construction of Buffalo Bills stadium. Fans wonder: At what cost? Read more

Advocates: No Bills stadium deal without strong community benefits agreement Read more

Bandits: Buffalo Bandits fall in thriller to Colorado, 15-14 Read more

Today in sports history: April 4

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017
Crime News

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017

  • Updated

A claim of “unpermitted sexual contact” by the Rev. Robert M. Yetter in a lawsuit filed last week is the most recent alleged incident of abuse by a diocese priest among several hundred cases that have become public through court filings since 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News