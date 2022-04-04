[BN] Hockey: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 4, 2022

Mike Harrington: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida

There's no doubt the Sabres are playing better hockey in recent weeks, and the general sentiment is that they're moving in the right direction, a young core ready to take another big step forward next year toward contention. Maybe not a playoff spot, but at least so talking about the playoffs isn't met with too much laughter.

Look, it's been a while.

How far is there still to go? This may be a bit unfair, but look toward the team that was in KeyBank Center Sunday, the juggernaut Florida Panthers, who earned a 4-1 lead and held on for a 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The Sabres and Panthers have met three times this season. The Sabres have surrendered 18 goals.

"You make one mistake, it doesn't matter who's out there for them, and they're gonna make you pay," Jeff Skinner said after the loss.