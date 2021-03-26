 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Latest calamity forces Kevyn Adams to coach
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 26, 2021

Sabres Penguins Hockey (copy)

Sabres center Eric Staal tries to poke a puck past Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith during the third period Thursday in PPG Paints Arena.

Sabres' latest calamity forces GM Kevyn Adams to coach 16th consecutive loss

Each day in Sabre Land seems to bring something strange. Each day, somehow, some way, there seems to be a new low.

Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the Sabres' first-year general manager got to witness his team's 16th consecutive loss while standing behind the bench filling in as coach.

The Sabres lost 4-0, and Kevyn Adams got a close-up look at how bad his hockey team is playing right now.

Forced behind the bench because interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant coach Matt Ellis were self-isolating in accordance with NHL Covid-19 protocols, Adams acting as head coach is just the latest in what has been some turbulent and unpredictable few months for the Sabres.

“In a season of unfortunate and terrible events, we’re just ready for it,” said winger Taylor Hall.

Dylan Cozens said it was "just another curveball that we’ve had to deal with this season."

Lance Lysowski has the story from Pittsburgh.

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

