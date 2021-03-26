[BN] Hockey: Latest calamity forces Kevyn Adams to coach

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 26, 2021
Sabres' latest calamity forces GM Kevyn Adams to coach 16th consecutive loss
Each day in Sabre Land seems to bring something strange. Each day, somehow, some way, there seems to be a new low.
Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the Sabres' first-year general manager got to witness his team's 16th consecutive loss while standing behind the bench filling in as coach.
The Sabres lost 4-0, and Kevyn Adams got a close-up look at how bad his hockey team is playing right now.
Forced behind the bench because interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant coach Matt Ellis were self-isolating in accordance with NHL Covid-19 protocols, Adams acting as head coach is just the latest in what has been some turbulent and unpredictable few months for the Sabres.
“In a season of unfortunate and terrible events, we’re just ready for it,” said winger Taylor Hall.
Dylan Cozens said it was "just another curveball that we’ve had to deal with this season."
Lance Lysowski has the story from Pittsburgh.
