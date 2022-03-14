[BN] Hockey: Last two games have been big moments for the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 14, 2022

Mike Harrington: The last two games have been massive moments for the Sabres

They easily could have been losses, both of them. No one in Sabre Land would have batted an eye. Of course, Sabres fans really wanted to feel some sort of revenge and beat Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights. But they're fighting for a playoff spot.

Likewise, Toronto is fighting for positioning, and was coming off a loss to lowly Arizona. It was a spectacle, an outdoor game across the Canadian border in Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field.

You'd forgive the Sabres for losing. You'd just want them to compete.

Nope.

We're watching the Sabres grow up before our eyes, Mike Harrington wrote in his column.

"The Sabres beat Vegas in the Jack Eichel return circus Thursday, and Sunday ... they absolutely punked Canada's team for the second time in 12 days.