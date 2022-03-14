[BN] Hockey: Last two games have been big moments for the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 14, 2022
Mike Harrington: The last two games have been massive moments for the Sabres
They easily could have been losses, both of them. No one in Sabre Land would have batted an eye. Of course, Sabres fans really wanted to feel some sort of revenge and beat Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights. But they're fighting for a playoff spot.
Likewise, Toronto is fighting for positioning, and was coming off a loss to lowly Arizona. It was a spectacle, an outdoor game across the Canadian border in Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field.
You'd forgive the Sabres for losing. You'd just want them to compete.
Nope.
We're watching the Sabres grow up before our eyes, Mike Harrington wrote in his column.
"The Sabres beat Vegas in the Jack Eichel return circus Thursday, and Sunday ... they absolutely punked Canada's team for the second time in 12 days.
"It should tell you a lot more about what's building here."
'Maturing' Sabres defend Dahlin: Auston Matthews delivered a cross-check to the neck of Rasmus Dahlin only 66 seconds after Buffalo’s lead grew to two goals late in the third period. Matthews was later flattened by a Dylan Cozens hit. "You can really see we’re brothers in the locker room," Dahlin said. "We care about each other. We have something really good going on." Lance Lysowski has more in his observations from the game. Read more
Power rankings: Here are Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Count on the Leafs being lower after their dreadful loss to the Sabres on a national stage. Read more
What they're saying in Toronto: "Pressure convergence around the Maple Leafs is fuming like the Stelco chimney stacks over yonder," wrote Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno. "The Leafs should be feasting on those opponents. Instead they’ve gagged." Read more
"The Maple Leafs can’t continue with this kind of goaltending," wrote Sun columnist Steve Simmons. "They can’t continue, as a team, giving up four goals a game or more. They can’t pretend to believe in Petr Mrazek the way they pretended post-game to believe in him early Sunday evening." Read more
Matthews will have hearing: Auston Matthews will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety Monday. Read more
