[BN] Hockey: Last Call goes to ohhhhhhhhhh-vertime for Rick Jeanneret

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 30, 2022

Mike Harrington: Last Call goes to ohhhhhhhhhh-vertime for Rick Jeanneret

There was no better way for this to end, this yearlong goodbye tour for longtime Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret.

Friday was the end of the line, the final game, the end of the game bringing a final call, one last RJ moment to go out on.

Fittingly, it happened in overtime. Fittingly, it ended with a Sabres win.

You couldn't have written it that good if you tried.

Here's the text of RJ's final call: "They slap away at it on the wall. It's taken back by Jokiharju. He got it across ice. Cozens' shot, right on. They scorrrrrrrrrre!! Casey. Casey at the bat. Casey Mittelstadt hammers it home and Buffalo wins it in ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhvertime."

And then like any good announcer knows to do, RJ went quiet. The visuals and sounds of the Sabres and their fans celebrating, one last stick raise to the crowd to end a season.

"It's been a helluva ride," Jeanneret said later.

Here's Mike Harrington's column from a memorable night in Buffalo hockey history.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Sabres finish strong and show potential in win: Thursday night's 5-0 loss did not carry over to Friday night. A come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks came in front of 16,505 fans. Those in attendance got to say goodbye to Rick Jeanneret, but they also got one last look at a Sabres team filled with potential. Lance Lysowski has the story from the finale. Read more

Photos: It was a special night inside KeyBank Center, and our James P. McCoy was there to document it. View photos

Amerks' playoff hopes alive: But it's out of their hands. They'll qualify for the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs if the Toronto Marlies lose in regulation to the Belleville Senators on Saturday. Read more

Quinn named AHL rookie of the year: In 44 games with the Rochester Americans, Jack Quinn has totaled 25 goals and 59 points. His 1.34 points per game lead all rookies and rank third overall in the league. Read more

Playoff time: There are some pretty intriguing first-round matchups beginning Monday. Here's a look at the first-round schedule. Read more

