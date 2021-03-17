[BN] Hockey: Krueger's status is shakier than ever

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 17, 2021
Observations: Ralph Krueger's status shakier than ever after loss to Devils
The Sabres are the laughingstock of the National Hockey League. One radio show played Sabres Bingo, trying to predict when they'd win again. A television host later predicted the Sabres' losing streak would hit 20 games before it ends.
Well, they're more than halfway there after losing again Tuesday night in New Jersey.
The Sabres, who have played 18 games in 30 days since their two-week virus pause, are scheduled to be off today. When they return to the ice for their Thursday home game vs. Boston, can Ralph Krueger still be behind the bench?
His fate, Mike Harrington wrote, is in the hands of Terry and Kim Pegula.
Before Tuesday night's 3-2 loss in Newark, the coach sounded more defeated than ever.
"Everybody is trying to battle out of this precarious situation. Everything is uncomfortable right now," Krueger said. "It's not the kind of fun that we want to have. This is definitely not the space we want to be in."
Tuesday night, it seemed like the players almost expected a change to be made.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Hall misses some action: Taylor Hall, who might be one of the team's prime assets heading into next month's NHL trade deadline, was knocked out for most of the first period of Tuesday night's game in New Jersey when he took an errant puck to the face. Watch it here. Read more
Are you hate watching? The Sabres may be the worst team in the NHL, but many of the team's loyal fans are still watching. From our TV guru Alan Pergament: TV viewership appears to be only down about 20%-25% from last year’s disappointing season. Are you hate watching the Sabres? Read more
Wraparound: How'd loss No. 12 in a row go down? The Wraparound has the details. Read more
Amerks in the clear? The Rochester Americans have three confirmed cases of Covid-19 on their roster but have gone through a series of negative tests and are hoping to return to AHL game action this weekend. Here's what coach Seth Appert had to say about the team's protocols. Read more
Ovechkin keeps climbing: Alexander Ovechkin scored his 718th career goal, moving him past Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history during Washington's 3-1 win over the Islanders that tied the teams atop the East Division standings. Read more
Russian player dies: A 19-year old Russian hockey player died on Tuesday after being hit in the head by a puck during a game. Read more
Crosby wants clarity: Sidney Crosby is pleading for more clarity on the league's policy and approach to dangerous hits. “I hope as players we get some clarity on what’s a good hit and what’s not. It’s tough to really gauge when you’re out there. I know it’s fast, but right now, it’s really hard to know what is in fact clean and what’s not. And when you’re out there playing, it’s important that you do know that.” Read more
