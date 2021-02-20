[BN] Hockey: Krueger admits Sabres are 'fragile'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 20, 2021
Ralph Krueger admits he's coaching a fragile team as Sabres' funk continues
The Sabres are dealing with a confidence crisis. They've lost three consecutive games since returning from their mandated pause because of Covid-19 protocols. They aren't scoring goals at even strength. Their top players aren't producing.
Said coach Ralph Krueger Friday in New Jersey, where the Sabres play this afternoon: "One of my biggest takes out of that game yesterday was the fragile psychological state of the team right now."
Fragile.
It is Krueger's biggest priority right now, dealing with that psychological fragility.
The Sabres are 4-2-7 and sitting at the bottom of the vaunted East Division. Can they turn it around?
If they do, it'll start with the mental side first. Here's Mike Harrington's story from New Jersey.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Ristolainen details virus struggles: We learned Thursday that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen would not join the Sabres during their four-game road trip despite being deemed eligible to resume workouts. Friday, we learned why. Ristolainen detailed in an interview with a Finnish newspaper the drops in oxygen levels and chest pain he experienced with the virus that made him wonder if he would awake the following morning. Read more
Mental health: While we're talking about the confidence issues plaguing the Sabres, it's worth re-upping Lance Lysowski's story from Sunday about the mental health resources available to the Sabres during this abnormal season. Read more
The Great Outdoors: From the New York Times: "The pandemic pushed the NHL toward a scenic site instead of a football or baseball field for its outdoor game. It’s so pretty in Tahoe they’ll play two." Read more
Playoff standings could get chaotic: If the NHL is forced to go to winning percentage instead of points to determine the playoff standings, things will get quite interesting, writes Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post. Read more
Could Taylor Hall be dealt? TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun and Frank Seravalli discussed the trade possibilities of Taylor Hall, Ryan Getzlaf and more. Read more
