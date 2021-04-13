[BN] Hockey: Kevyn Adams' education won't be a straight-line process

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 13, 2021
Mike Harrington: The education of Kevyn Adams won't be a straight-line process
The first year on the job for Kevyn Adams has been anything but normal for a first-year NHL general manager.
His tenure, which began in mid-June, started with him having to fire more than 20 employees. He had to immediately start to prepare for the draft, the first ever virtual draft in league history.
He had to add free agents to a bad team. He traded for veteran Eric Staal.
His captain and the team's best player, Jack Eichel, wasn't ready for training camp. He later got hurt. The team had a virus outbreak and came back from their pause and started losing ... and losing ... and losing.
He had to fire the coach he inherited. And then navigate his first trade deadline experience. Now he'll have to find a new full-time coach (maybe he'll keep the one he has now).
None of this is to excuse the Sabres' poor performance this year, or to blunt any of the criticism sent Adams' way after the Taylor Hall trade.
It's just to say ... he's learning on the job, and has quite a bit of growing pains to point to.
Here's Mike Harrington's latest column in the aftermath of Adams' first trade deadline as GM.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Granato 'in the mix' to get his tag removed: It's clear to anyone watching the Sabres in the weeks since Ralph Krueger was relieved of his duties as Sabres coach: The changes made and the approach by interim coach Don Granato seem to be working. Obviously, Kevyn Adams and ownership are noticing. "Donnie Granato is a person that I absolutely think is in the mix for this and should be," Adams said. Read more
Eichel update: He hasn't been ruled out for the season (yet), but captain Jack Eichel will "still be out for a while," Adams said. Read more
New deal for Ullmark a 'priority': His name was rumored among Sabres players who Adams was listening to offers for, but goalie Linus Ullmark was still on the roster when the deadline passed. The Sabres, apparently, want that to continue into the future, too. Also included in Lance Lysowski's notebook story is Brandon Montour reflecting on his season in Buffalo and a local guy staying put. Read more
Hall, Lazar speak: Perhaps this is a reason why the return for Taylor Hall was what it was: Hall's top choice was Boston, and he had a full no-move clause. "I'd love to be a Bruin for a few years," he said. "So obviously it's been a bad year for me personally, and I need to play well, I need to contribute. And most of all, I want to be a part of a team that wins games and I really believe that we can do that here." Read more
TSN's Bob McKenzie said there was no one willing to give a first rounder for Hall. Watch
Curtis Lazar said he was caught off guard by the trade. It's been a busy week for the Lazars, who just had their first child. Read more
Winners and losers: Yet another loss for the Sabres, who were losers at the deadline, according to USA Today. Read more
Miss any deals? Here's the TSN trade tracker. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: After mostly passing on edge rusher in free agency, will Bills find one in draft? Read more
Baseball: Column: MLB rightfully moved All-Star game – as if it had a choice Read more
High schools: Canisius begins as No. 1 in News' large schools football poll Read more
St. Mary's adds girls hockey to its sport lineup Read more
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences is No. 1 in News' first small schools football poll Read more
Colleges: Column: College basketball's dirty underbelly exposed once again Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.