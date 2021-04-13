[BN] Hockey: Kevyn Adams' education won't be a straight-line process

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: The education of Kevyn Adams won't be a straight-line process

The first year on the job for Kevyn Adams has been anything but normal for a first-year NHL general manager.

His tenure, which began in mid-June, started with him having to fire more than 20 employees. He had to immediately start to prepare for the draft, the first ever virtual draft in league history.

He had to add free agents to a bad team. He traded for veteran Eric Staal.

His captain and the team's best player, Jack Eichel, wasn't ready for training camp. He later got hurt. The team had a virus outbreak and came back from their pause and started losing ... and losing ... and losing.

He had to fire the coach he inherited. And then navigate his first trade deadline experience. Now he'll have to find a new full-time coach (maybe he'll keep the one he has now).

None of this is to excuse the Sabres' poor performance this year, or to blunt any of the criticism sent Adams' way after the Taylor Hall trade.