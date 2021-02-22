[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner, still scoreless, might sit

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 22, 2021
Still stuck at no goals, Jeff Skinner may take a seat as Sabres meet Isles
Eight years, $72 million. That's $9 million a year the Sabres pay Jeff Skinner in case you forgot.
Of course, you haven't. You've watched the Sabres slump at the start of this season. You've seen the lack of goals, particularly from the guys who are being paid to score most of them.
Skinner has zero goals and just one assist in 14 games so far for the Sabres and 14 goals in 73 games the last two seasons under Ralph Krueger. Further, he has just 18 goals in his last 98 games.
The Sabres, right now, certainly are not getting enough return on their investment into the winger.
Monday night, Skinner is likely to find himself as a healthy scratch.
Mike Harrington has the story from Newark, N.J., where the Sabres practiced Sunday before their game tonight with the Islanders.
McCabe's injury might be season-ending: Brace yourself for bad news on Jake McCabe, who returned home Sunday for an MRI on his injured right knee. Ralph Krueger said he was not very optimistic about the diagnosis. Sunday's notebook has more on what that means, as well as why the Sabres are staying in one place for this road trip. Read more
10 years later... This was not what Terry Pegula had in mind 10 years ago today when he made his first public appearance as the new owner of the Sabres. Mike Harrington was thinking back on that time yesterday as he wrote about the Sabres after a win that followed a bunch of losing and another slow start that has them pointed in the direction of another missed playoffs. Read more
Tahoe/Around the East: After the Saturday fiasco with the ice conditions at the Lake Tahoe outdoor rink, the Bruins and Flyers played Sunday night. The Bruins dominated the shorthanded Flyers and stayed three points clear of the Capitals atop the East Division. David Pastrnak tallied a hat trick. Read more
Earlier Sunday, the Caps used a third-period rally to storm back and beat New Jersey. Read more
Power rankings: In case you missed it, here are Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
UPL making strides: NHL teams typically want their goaltending prospects to play 100 professional games before they hit the NHL. Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has played 51. Lance Lysowski has the story on the strides the 6-foot-5-inch goalie is making as he continues his development. Read more
