[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner, still scoreless, might sit

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

McCabe's injury might be season-ending: Brace yourself for bad news on Jake McCabe, who returned home Sunday for an MRI on his injured right knee. Ralph Krueger said he was not very optimistic about the diagnosis. Sunday's notebook has more on what that means, as well as why the Sabres are staying in one place for this road trip. Read more

10 years later... This was not what Terry Pegula had in mind 10 years ago today when he made his first public appearance as the new owner of the Sabres. Mike Harrington was thinking back on that time yesterday as he wrote about the Sabres after a win that followed a bunch of losing and another slow start that has them pointed in the direction of another missed playoffs. Read more