[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner says he wants to stay
[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner says he wants to stay

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 27, 2021

Sabres Capitals (copy) (copy)

Jeff Skinner has zero goals in 14 games with the Buffalo Sabres this season.

Jeff Skinner says he doesn't want to be traded by Sabres after benching

It has not been a drama-free season so far for the Sabres, which has kept things interesting as an apathetic fan base suffers through what appears to be on its way to another playoff-free season.

This week's drama is all centered on the $9 million man benched by second-year coach Ralph Krueger. Why had he been scratched? What did his agent say when he called Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams? Was a trade on the way?

Throughout it all, we didn't hear from Skinner himself, though it appeared as if he wasn't showing any signs of being a malcontent.

Friday, the scoreless winger spoke, and said he loved being a Sabre and did not want to be traded.

“I love the City of Buffalo. I wouldn’t have chosen to stay here if that wasn’t the case. That answer is simple: no.”

Lance Lysowski has the latest.

What we know: In case you missed it yesterday or late Thursday night, Lance Lysowski gave a detailed account of what we know about the Skinner situation ahead of the winger's media availability Friday. Read more

Injury report: The Sabres could be without Jack Eichel and Linus Ullmark this afternoon when they host the Flyers at 1 p.m., but good news came in the form of Rasmus Ristolainen successfully completing another on-ice workout. Here's the latest on Buffalo's injuries. Read more

Who's on the hot seat? Three NHL coaches could be on the hot seat right now, USA Today wrote. None of them is named Ralph Krueger. Read more

"Nail-biting East": The Associated Press' Steve Whyno wrote about the "distinctively different styles developing around the league" and its four divisions. In the East, more than a third of the games have gone to overtime and most of all the games have been decided by one goal. Read more

Scouting the Flyers: Like the Sabres, Philly had its own Covid-19 pause and is starting to get back into the swing of things. Captain Claude Giroux was on the Covid list and missed time, but he came back with a vengeance, tallying three assists in a 4-3 win Wednesday night. Read more

The Flyers, who the Sabres play today and tomorrow, enter the weekend in fourth place in the East, but their .656 winning percentage is second only to Boston. They've been a high-scoring offense so far, ranking fifth in the league in goals per game (3.44), a stat the Sabres rank 27th in.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Flyers are finally showing a shooter's mentality. Read more

