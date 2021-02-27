[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner says he wants to stay

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jeff Skinner says he doesn't want to be traded by Sabres after benching

It has not been a drama-free season so far for the Sabres, which has kept things interesting as an apathetic fan base suffers through what appears to be on its way to another playoff-free season.

This week's drama is all centered on the $9 million man benched by second-year coach Ralph Krueger. Why had he been scratched? What did his agent say when he called Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams? Was a trade on the way?

Throughout it all, we didn't hear from Skinner himself, though it appeared as if he wasn't showing any signs of being a malcontent.

Friday, the scoreless winger spoke, and said he loved being a Sabre and did not want to be traded.

“I love the City of Buffalo. I wouldn’t have chosen to stay here if that wasn’t the case. That answer is simple: no.”