[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner looks for more rewards

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 4, 2022

By hounding the puck and using speed, Sabres' Jeff Skinner looks for more rewards

While the Sabres skate through another disappointing, playoff-less season, one of the positive storylines has been Jeff Skinner, who has 21 goals this season, equal to the amount of goals he had during 112 games over the last two seasons.

That, after scoring 40 goals during his first season in Buffalo.

The return to a 30-goal pace, a mark he's reached four times in his career, has been a big lift for a Sabres team that has lacked an offensive punch.

But his goal Wednesday night in Toronto was just his second time scoring in 14 games and first since his four-goal outburst Feb. 13 in Montreal.

"You have to find ways to be a positive impact on the game when you don’t score. So that’s kind of how I look at," Skinner said.