[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner looks for more rewards

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 4, 2022
By hounding the puck and using speed, Sabres' Jeff Skinner looks for more rewards
While the Sabres skate through another disappointing, playoff-less season, one of the positive storylines has been Jeff Skinner, who has 21 goals this season, equal to the amount of goals he had during 112 games over the last two seasons.
That, after scoring 40 goals during his first season in Buffalo.
The return to a 30-goal pace, a mark he's reached four times in his career, has been a big lift for a Sabres team that has lacked an offensive punch.
But his goal Wednesday night in Toronto was just his second time scoring in 14 games and first since his four-goal outburst Feb. 13 in Montreal.
"You have to find ways to be a positive impact on the game when you don’t score. So that’s kind of how I look at," Skinner said.
Mike Harrington has more on Skinner, plus an update on Colin Miller and a reminder about the vaccine mandate being gone.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wednesday night coverage: The Sabres returned to Toronto for the first time since December 2019. For Mike Harrington, who normally takes quite a few trips across the border per season, it was the first time since March 2020. It was good to be back, he wrote. Read more
On the ice, the Sabres dominated a Maple Leafs team looking to make a run in the playoffs. It came in front of a full crowd, a rare occurrence as Canada had had stricter protocols than in most U.S. NHL cities. Here were Lance Lysowski's observations from the win. Read more
Back to back: The visiting Minnesota Wild played last night in Philadelphia, where they needed two late goals to beat the Flyers and snap their four-game losing streak. Read more
Ticket initiatives: In case you missed it last week, the Sabres unveiled a new ticket initiative and mostly won't be raising prices for next year (it would be a tough sell if they did). Read more
It's been a woeful season at the gates during the 2021-22 season. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: How much help do the Bills need at running back? There's value late in draft Read more
Why Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane find value in attending NFL scouting combine Read more
A closer look at the new contract for Bills cornerback Siran Neal Read more
Colleges: Buffalo preparing for ‘wild’ time when NCAA Tournament rolls into town Read more
Canisius basketball player George Maslennikov speaks out on Ukraine invasion Read more
High schools: Lancaster girls stay perfect, will play Clarence for Class AA basketball title Read more
Niagara-Wheatfield, Williamsville East to compete in Class A-1 boys basketball final Read more
Boys basketball: Holland-Salamanca, Westfield-Sherman prepare for finals at JCC Read more
Today in sports history: March 4
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.