[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner is more than just a 'piece of the puzzle'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 2, 2021
Jeff Skinner says he's only a 'piece of the puzzle,' but he's so much more to Sabres
The Sabres had themselves a miserable month of November. They won just three times in 14 tries.
There were few positives to take away. The goaltending was bad. The defensive play was bad. The Sabres didn't get enough scoring.
But lost in all the losing was Jeff Skinner showing glimpses of the player he used to be, the one that earned an eight-year, $72 million contract just two years ago.
Skinner scored six times at even strength in the month and has nine points in his last nine games as the Sabres flip the calendar to December tonight in Florida.
Skinner, through 22 games, has already surpassed his goals and points totals from a 53-game season last year.
Skinner called himself a "piece of the puzzle," but as Lance Lysowski wrote from Florida, he's so much more to the Sabres than that.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Mittelstadt set to return: Casey Mittelstadt was the first Sabres player on the ice for practice Wednesday in Florida. The center is on track to return from a 21-game absence Thursday. The Wednesday notebook has more on that, plus other injury updates and more. Read more
Amerks games postponed: Rochester had two games postponed Wednesday, as the Amerks were one of five Eastern Conference teams temporarily shut down by the league. Mike Harrington has the details. Read more
Dahlin a flashpoint for defensive woes: "You've got to stick with it and learn and get better," Rasmus Dahlin said. Sabres fans are getting frustrated by the young defenseman's play. But some of them aren't being rational, Mike Harrington wrote. Read more
Sabre Metrics: Tage Thompson was moved to center, and it resulted in an offensive "explosion." Travis Yost takes us inside the numbers behind Thompson's success in his latest analytics column. Read more
Power named to Canada roster: University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power, the Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft in July, has been named to the preliminary roster for Team Canada for the World Junior Championships. Read more
Locals named to USA roster: Lake View native Declan McDonnell and Clarence Center product Luke Pavicich were named to the preliminary Team USA Roster. Read more
Leafs rise to the top: Auston Matthews tallied a hat trick and Toronto made a statement while becoming the best team, in terms of total points, in the NHL. The Leafs are 9-1 in their last 10. Read more
