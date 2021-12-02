[BN] Hockey: Jeff Skinner is more than just a 'piece of the puzzle'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 2, 2021

Jeff Skinner says he's only a 'piece of the puzzle,' but he's so much more to Sabres

The Sabres had themselves a miserable month of November. They won just three times in 14 tries.

There were few positives to take away. The goaltending was bad. The defensive play was bad. The Sabres didn't get enough scoring.

But lost in all the losing was Jeff Skinner showing glimpses of the player he used to be, the one that earned an eight-year, $72 million contract just two years ago.

Skinner scored six times at even strength in the month and has nine points in his last nine games as the Sabres flip the calendar to December tonight in Florida.

Skinner, through 22 games, has already surpassed his goals and points totals from a 53-game season last year.