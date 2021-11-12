 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Jacob Bryson finally gets to play in front of family
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Jacob Bryson finally gets to play in front of family

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 12, 2021

Sabres Coyotes third (copy)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) moves the puck along the boards in the neutral zone as he is chased by Arizona Coyotes left wing Ryan Dzingel (10) during the third period at KeyBank Center, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. 

Sabres' Jacob Bryson will finally get to play NHL game in front of family

Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson made his NHL debut Feb. 23 in Newark, N.J., in front of no fans.

His parents in Canada had to watch on television, the same way they had to watch two weeks later when he scored his first NHL goals.

Nancy and Dean Bryson used to travel all over North America to see their son play hockey. That was, of course, before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Brysons haven't been in Buffalo since April 2019, when Jacob was the captain of Providence's team in the Frozen Four.

Bryson has played 50 NHL games, and Nancy and Dean have been forced to watch all of them on TV.

That will change tonight inside KeyBank Center. The U.S. border is open to Canadian travelers, so the Brysons are making the 145-mile trek from London, Ont., to watch their son play tonight vs. Edmonton and Saturday vs. Toronto.

“I am so pumped right now,” Nancy said.

Lance Lysowski has the story on a hockey family reuniting inside an NHL rink.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Pysyk provides stability with Dahlin: Monday night in Washington, Don Granato got Rasmus Dahlin back to his natural left side and paired him with veteran Mark Pysyk. Dahlin had struggled in recent games. But, as Mike Harrington, wrote, the switch "worked wonders." Here's more on that, and some not so good injury news on Victor Olofsson. Read more

Krebs a key player in Sabres' plan: New Sabres prospect Peyton Krebs sees some parallels between what he has ahead of him and what he experienced in juniors. "Just that fresh start when I had it back then with the new owners and how excited they were to get going is a lot what I see here in Buffalo," he said. Lance Lysowski has the story. Read more

How one Sabres fan is using his Eichel jersey: How do you make use of your Jack Eichel jersey? This Sabres fan used some tape and a marker. Read more

Bright future post-Eichel? ESPN's Greg Wyshynski wrote about a post-Eichel world in Buffalo, where "the Sabres are going to be OK. Maybe better than OK. Maybe great one day." Read more

Shutout debut: Washington's Zach Fucale made 21 saves for the shutout in his NHL debut during a 2-0 win over Detroit Thursday. Read more

Here comes Edmonton: Connor McDavid and the Western Conference's best team come to Buffalo tonight fresh off a 5-3 win in Boston Thursday night. The game at TD Garden celebrated the life of Colby Cave. Read more

While Edmonton is 10-2-0 and sitting atop the Pacific Division, the Oilers are dealing with some injuries. Read more

Ducks GM resigns: Bob Murray will enroll in an alcohol abuse program. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: What Bills' Jamil Douglas learned during 28-3 Super Bowl comeback with Patriots Read more

How we see it: News sports writers predict how Bills will fare vs. Jets Read more

PlayAction: A slight dip in RPOs could help Bills' O-line fire off ball Read more

Colleges: As UB's Felisha Legette-Jack continues to rise, she helps others climb Read more

UB basketball puts up fight but falls to No. 6 Michigan Read more

Tatyjana Scalisi's commitment to family, tenacity against disability fuels Daemen breakout season Read more

High schools: Section VI Class A championship: Jamestown vs. Frontier Read more

Section VI Class C football championship: Medina vs. Fredonia Read more

Section VI Class D football final preview: Randolph vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville Read more

More pandemic confusion, this time about vaccinations for Section VI games Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News