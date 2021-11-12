[BN] Hockey: Jacob Bryson finally gets to play in front of family

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 12, 2021

Sabres' Jacob Bryson will finally get to play NHL game in front of family

Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson made his NHL debut Feb. 23 in Newark, N.J., in front of no fans.

His parents in Canada had to watch on television, the same way they had to watch two weeks later when he scored his first NHL goals.

Nancy and Dean Bryson used to travel all over North America to see their son play hockey. That was, of course, before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Brysons haven't been in Buffalo since April 2019, when Jacob was the captain of Providence's team in the Frozen Four.

Bryson has played 50 NHL games, and Nancy and Dean have been forced to watch all of them on TV.

That will change tonight inside KeyBank Center. The U.S. border is open to Canadian travelers, so the Brysons are making the 145-mile trek from London, Ont., to watch their son play tonight vs. Edmonton and Saturday vs. Toronto.

“I am so pumped right now,” Nancy said.