[BN] Hockey: Jacob Bryson finally gets to play in front of family

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 12, 2021
Sabres' Jacob Bryson will finally get to play NHL game in front of family
Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson made his NHL debut Feb. 23 in Newark, N.J., in front of no fans.
His parents in Canada had to watch on television, the same way they had to watch two weeks later when he scored his first NHL goals.
Nancy and Dean Bryson used to travel all over North America to see their son play hockey. That was, of course, before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Brysons haven't been in Buffalo since April 2019, when Jacob was the captain of Providence's team in the Frozen Four.
Bryson has played 50 NHL games, and Nancy and Dean have been forced to watch all of them on TV.
That will change tonight inside KeyBank Center. The U.S. border is open to Canadian travelers, so the Brysons are making the 145-mile trek from London, Ont., to watch their son play tonight vs. Edmonton and Saturday vs. Toronto.
“I am so pumped right now,” Nancy said.
Lance Lysowski has the story on a hockey family reuniting inside an NHL rink.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Pysyk provides stability with Dahlin: Monday night in Washington, Don Granato got Rasmus Dahlin back to his natural left side and paired him with veteran Mark Pysyk. Dahlin had struggled in recent games. But, as Mike Harrington, wrote, the switch "worked wonders." Here's more on that, and some not so good injury news on Victor Olofsson. Read more
Krebs a key player in Sabres' plan: New Sabres prospect Peyton Krebs sees some parallels between what he has ahead of him and what he experienced in juniors. "Just that fresh start when I had it back then with the new owners and how excited they were to get going is a lot what I see here in Buffalo," he said. Lance Lysowski has the story. Read more
How one Sabres fan is using his Eichel jersey: How do you make use of your Jack Eichel jersey? This Sabres fan used some tape and a marker. Read more
Bright future post-Eichel? ESPN's Greg Wyshynski wrote about a post-Eichel world in Buffalo, where "the Sabres are going to be OK. Maybe better than OK. Maybe great one day." Read more
Shutout debut: Washington's Zach Fucale made 21 saves for the shutout in his NHL debut during a 2-0 win over Detroit Thursday. Read more
Here comes Edmonton: Connor McDavid and the Western Conference's best team come to Buffalo tonight fresh off a 5-3 win in Boston Thursday night. The game at TD Garden celebrated the life of Colby Cave. Read more
While Edmonton is 10-2-0 and sitting atop the Pacific Division, the Oilers are dealing with some injuries. Read more
Ducks GM resigns: Bob Murray will enroll in an alcohol abuse program. Read more
