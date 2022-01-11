[BN] Hockey: Jack Quinn to make his Sabres debut tonight vs. Tampa

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 11, 2022
It's time: Jack Quinn aims to add thunder to Sabres' lineup in debut vs. Lightning
It's been a year full of debuts in Sabres Land during the 2021-22 season, a product of both the coronavirus and the simple state of Buffalo Sabres hockey.
The most exciting part about this team is its young prospects, and one of them, Jack Quinn, the Sabres' No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, will make his debut tonight inside KeyBank Center vs. the visiting Lightning.
While other first-timers brought excitement, Quinn's first game feels a bit different.
The 20-year-old has been tearing up the AHL and was the league's leading scorer until he missed a month with mononucleosis.
"He's playing with a lot of swagger right now, which is great," said Sabres defenseman and former Rochester teammate Casey Fitzgerald.
The Sabres could certainly use some of that.
Mike Harrington has the story on Quinn's big night.
