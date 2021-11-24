[BN] Hockey: Jack Quinn showing he could be close to helping Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 24, 2021
On a mission in Rochester, Jack Quinn showing he could be close to helping Sabres
Kevyn Adams and Don Granato have prioritized patience with their emerging young talent in Rochester. That includes young Jack Quinn, the 20-year-old winger drafted eighth overall in October 2020.
Quinn was named the AHL’s rookie of the month for October and has recorded multiple points in five games.
Patience sounds like a smart and measured approach for the organization, which is committed to building their NHL roster correctly and deliberately. There are no quick fixes to bring the Sabres out of their current stretch of misery.
But how long can they wait with Quinn? How bad does the NHL product have to get before the Sabres come calling for Quinn to make his NHL debut and start to develop against the game's top talent?
“I feel a lot more ready,” said Quinn, who had 18 points through 14 games entering Tuesday – good for third in the AHL.
It's clear that he could help the Sabres sooner rather than later.
