[BN] Hockey: Issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 12, 2022

Mike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this

The factors at play for the Sabres on most nights of late have made them unlikely to win many games before the puck even drops.

Like other teams, they've been dealing with players going on and off the Covid-19 list. They're fielding a young and inexperienced team most nights. They traded their captain and best player, and have yet to have his replacements consistently in the lineup.

Their goaltending situation has not been great, and got even worse Tuesday night.

So when the Tampa Bay Lightning came to town, add in those aforementioned issues and you'd be crazy to expect a win.

But... this? This wasn't a game that induced confidence that a turnaround is in sights.

"When you sit through annihilations like Tuesday's 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Stanley Cup champion Bolts, it still feels a long, long way away," Mike Harrington wrote.