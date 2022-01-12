[BN] Hockey: Issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 12, 2022
Mike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this
The factors at play for the Sabres on most nights of late have made them unlikely to win many games before the puck even drops.
Like other teams, they've been dealing with players going on and off the Covid-19 list. They're fielding a young and inexperienced team most nights. They traded their captain and best player, and have yet to have his replacements consistently in the lineup.
Their goaltending situation has not been great, and got even worse Tuesday night.
So when the Tampa Bay Lightning came to town, add in those aforementioned issues and you'd be crazy to expect a win.
But... this? This wasn't a game that induced confidence that a turnaround is in sights.
"When you sit through annihilations like Tuesday's 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Stanley Cup champion Bolts, it still feels a long, long way away," Mike Harrington wrote.
Here's Harrington's column from the loss.
Quinn shows promise, Sabres lose UPL: Sabres prospect Jack Quinn made his debut and showed promise. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, meanwhile, was removed from the game with a lower-body injury after stopping seven of nine shots in the first period. The Sabres are 0-4-1 since the holiday break and haven’t won on home ice since Nov. 26. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations. Read more
Nearing a return: Alex Tuch and Kyle Okposo cleared virus protocols but did not return to the lineup Tuesday night. The Sabres could certainly use their services. What's the latest on Casey Mittelstadt? Read more
Photos: Here's how the loss looked inside KeyBank Center. View photos
Eichel's return: Jack Eichel skated with his Las Vegas Golden Knights teammates for the first time since his trade from Buffalo and the artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November. Read more
Eichel also had some thoughts on the Olympic situation. Read more
Lawsuit: From SportsNet: "Two former off-ice officials with the NHL have filed a lawsuit against the league alleging they were fired for "pretextual reasons" after they called out two ex-supervisors for racist behavior." Read more
