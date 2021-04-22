[BN] Hockey: Is this the biggest goalie debut since Ryan Miller?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 22, 2021
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on cusp of Sabres' most anticipated goalie debut since Ryan Miller
It's not quite the same as that list of quarterbacks who started for the Cleveland Browns in between playoff games, but it's a sort of hockey equivalent.
The Sabres have used a stunning 15 goalies since Ryan Miller was traded to St. Louis on Feb. 28, 2014. None of them has produced consistent results. The Sabres have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL and have the fewest points as a team during that span.
Buffalo has drafted 14 goalies since Miller joined the organization in 1990. Only two other than Miller have played more than 19 games in the NHL: Jhonas Enroth and Ullmark.
There have been a lot of factors at play for the Sabres missing out on the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, but not finding reliable goaltending is high on the list.
So you can forgive Sabres fans if they're a little bit excited – in a season that has featured little to be excited about – for the debut of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who will get the call to start in goal tonight or tomorrow night.
Is this the biggest goalie debut in Buffalo since Miller? No doubt.
Lance Lysowski has more.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Dylan Cozens gains experience: The season long ago became more about the development of the Sabres' young talent than making a push for a playoff spot. On an ugly night for the Sabres at home vs. Boston Tuesday night, rookie Dylan Cozens stood out. That, right now, is a win for the Sabres. In case you missed it, here's Mike Harrington's column. Read more
Vaccination won't relax protocols: The NHL has not guaranteed loosened virus protocols for players who are vaccinated after Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner ripped the league for what he said were unkept promises, the Associated Press reported. Read more
What did Lehner say?: The former Sabres goalie said: “We are vaccinated and we are still trapped in a prison." Read more
Draft class takes a hit: Tuesday, the Ontario Hockey League officially decided against having a season. The developmental pipeline for NHL draft hopefuls took a big hit. "It’s hard to base your draft off a 16-year-old's season, and now that’s what a lot of them are getting based off of.” Read more
David Krejci rolling: From the Boston Globe: The addition of Taylor Hall has given David Krejci a jump in production. Read more
The Bruins, who the Sabres play tonight and tomorrow, are trying to run down the Capitals at the top of the division. Standings
