[BN] Hockey: Is this the biggest goalie debut since Ryan Miller?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 22, 2021

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on cusp of Sabres' most anticipated goalie debut since Ryan Miller

It's not quite the same as that list of quarterbacks who started for the Cleveland Browns in between playoff games, but it's a sort of hockey equivalent.

The Sabres have used a stunning 15 goalies since Ryan Miller was traded to St. Louis on Feb. 28, 2014. None of them has produced consistent results. The Sabres have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL and have the fewest points as a team during that span.

Buffalo has drafted 14 goalies since Miller joined the organization in 1990. Only two other than Miller have played more than 19 games in the NHL: Jhonas Enroth and Ullmark.

There have been a lot of factors at play for the Sabres missing out on the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, but not finding reliable goaltending is high on the list.