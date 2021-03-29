[BN] Hockey: Is this $10,000 puck the first goal in Sabres' history?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 29, 2021
A hockey whodunit: Is this $10,000 puck the first goal in Sabres' history?
The first goal scored in Sabres history was scored by defenseman Jim Watson on Oct. 10, 1970, in a game vs. the Penguins.
Watson, now 77, says the puck from that goal has been in a cardboard box full of memorabilia he's collected since his childhood.
And since sports collectibles are making a comeback, Watson figured it was time to cash it in. He had a connection with Lelands, so he sent the puck and a handwritten letter swearing its authenticity to the auction house.
Watson, who now lives in Colorado, said someone in Buffalo should have the puck so it would "be back home again.”
The puck is up for auction, and the minimum starting bid is $10,000, plus a 20% buyer’s premium.
But it's not that simple. Despite the letters from Watson swearing its authenticity, one man, the Penguins’ original trainer and equipment manager, Ken Carson, said he would bet his life that the puck listed on that auction (which has no bids as of Sunday night) is not the real puck from the goal.
His reason and evidence for that belief is quite compelling.
But some of the people who could verify stories and match theories are dead.
Where's the puck? Jason Wolf went on a deep dive to try to figure it out.
