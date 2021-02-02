[BN] Hockey: Is it too soon to worry about Taylor Hall?

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Devils, who were just in Buffalo, shut down: The New Jersey Devils had their training facility shut down by the NHL because of a Covid-19 outbreak. They were just in Buffalo. Read more

Expect more Mittelstadt: Regardless if Sam Reinhart returns to the lineup tonight vs. the Islanders or not, expect Casey Mittelstadt to be in the lineup at least once during this four-game road trip. Tonight, he may even play with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson. Mike Harrington has more on that, and some other news and notes from Monday, including the Sabres' travel troubles thanks to the storm rocking New York City. Read more