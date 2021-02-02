[BN] Hockey: Is it too soon to worry about Taylor Hall?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 2, 2021
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Taylor Hall's scoring rates are down; too soon to worry?
At what point would it be OK to start worrying about Taylor Hall?
Through 10 games, he has nine points, but only one goal. And while he's averaging nearly a point per game, that's only part of the story.
Hall was brought here in a situation that was supposed to and still could be mutually beneficial to player and team. Hall, 29, needed a prove-it season, and the Sabres needed a playmaking speedster alongside Jack Eichel.
But through 10 games the duo has not been all that dynamic. While Hall has one goal, Eichel only has two.
The advanced numbers aren't much better. Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics column has more on Hall's start with the Sabres.
Devils, who were just in Buffalo, shut down: The New Jersey Devils had their training facility shut down by the NHL because of a Covid-19 outbreak. They were just in Buffalo. Read more
Expect more Mittelstadt: Regardless if Sam Reinhart returns to the lineup tonight vs. the Islanders or not, expect Casey Mittelstadt to be in the lineup at least once during this four-game road trip. Tonight, he may even play with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson. Mike Harrington has more on that, and some other news and notes from Monday, including the Sabres' travel troubles thanks to the storm rocking New York City. Read more
More than goaltending: In case you missed it, Mike Harrington's column after the Sabres' 5-3 loss to the Devils said that the Sabres' problems that day were much more complex than just a bad day from the backup goalie. Read more
Retros: The Sabres announced a six-game schedule of home games that will see them wear their new "Reverse Retro" alternate jersey. Read more
Beauts: In the deciding game of a best-of-three series against Boston, the Beauts lost, 7-1 in the National Women's Hockey League playoffs Monday night in Lake Placid. However, the loss did not end Buffalo's season. Read more
Scouting the Islanders: The Sabres open a two-game set tonight with the Islanders, who they are two points ahead of in the East.
The Islanders, who haven't won in five games, are returning home to try to rebound from a five-game road trip that saw them earn just two of a possible 10 points. Read more
Through nine games, the Isles have just 19 goals, which ranks 29th in the league.
Bills: Jason Wolf: It's OK to root for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Read more
Defense review: Big leads didn't produce sacks. Read more
Baseball: MLB proposes delayed 154-game season and expanded playoffs to players. Read more
College hoops: A college basketball season unlike any other – is it worth it? Read more
High schools: Better late than never: High-risk winter sports teams hit ice, court running. Read more
There's enough incentive to feed Orchard Park swimming's need for speed. Read more
Shooting: Clarence shooter wins gold, bronze in Jamestown matches. Read more
