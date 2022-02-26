[BN] Hockey: Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

Multiple Buffalo Sabres played through a stomach ailment Wednesday – Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo were sidelined with the non-Covid-19 illness – and no one was in a cheerful mood when the buses carrying the Sabres’ players, coaches and staff sat idle at Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport after a 4-0 loss.

There was frozen piece of equipment that was vital to starting a charter plane that was supposed to carry the Sabres to St. Louis. It wouldn't thaw.

And that plane didn't take off late Wednesday night. Instead, after a 40-minute ride to the airport, the team turned around to stay another night in a hotel.

“Looking back on it, it’s kind of funny now,” Sabres winger Alex Tuch said with a chuckle. “Someone on the bus said, ‘It can’t get much worse than this,’ and little things kept adding on."

The problems began before the Sabres reached Montreal.