[BN] Hockey: Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis
[BN] Hockey: Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 26, 2022

Sabres Senators

Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch waits for his shift against the Ottawa Senators during the first period at the KeyBank on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

Multiple Buffalo Sabres played through a stomach ailment Wednesday – Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo were sidelined with the non-Covid-19 illness – and no one was in a cheerful mood when the buses carrying the Sabres’ players, coaches and staff sat idle at Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport after a 4-0 loss.

There was frozen piece of equipment that was vital to starting a charter plane that was supposed to carry the Sabres to St. Louis. It wouldn't thaw.

And that plane didn't take off late Wednesday night. Instead, after a 40-minute ride to the airport, the team turned around to stay another night in a hotel.

“Looking back on it, it’s kind of funny now,” Sabres winger Alex Tuch said with a chuckle. “Someone on the bus said, ‘It can’t get much worse than this,’ and little things kept adding on."

The problems began before the Sabres reached Montreal.

Lance Lysowski has the story from St. Louis.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations from another loss: The moment wasn’t too big for the Buffalo Sabres. On the road against one of the NHL’s top teams, they scored first, responded well following consecutive goals by the Blues and challenged goaltender Ville Husso throughout the night. But the result was a 5-3 loss. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from St. Louis. Read more

Olofsson could answer plenty of questions: A strong second half will do a lot to help Victor Olofsson's future. Would the Buffalo Sabres be willing to gamble on him to the tune of $4.5 million next season if he's behind Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch on the depth chart? Read more

Gretzky broke the goals record, and the organ played on: “Jesus saves – but Espo scores on the rebound," read some bumper stickers in Boston after Phil Esposito set the NHL record for most goals in a single season. In 1982, when Wayne Gretzky broke the record at Memorial Auditorium, organist Norm Wullen greeted Gretzky with the opening bars of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Read more

Finnish team leaves KHL: From ESPN.com: "Jokerit has decided to end its season rather than appear in the Kontinental Hockey League playoffs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week." Read more

New record: From NHL.com: "Zdeno Chara set the record for most NHL games by a defenseman when he played for the New York Islanders at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Bills: Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the Bills' roster? Read more

Colleges: March Madness fans will need proof of vaccination in Buffalo for NCAA tournament games Read more

UB football won't host MACtion games in November Read more

St. Bonaventure drops vaccine mandate for basketball games at Reilly Center Read more

High schools: State wrestling: Pioneer's Daniel Kirsch wins a classic as 10 WNYers reach semifinals Read more

Photos: Orchard Park defeats Williamsville North 57-47 in Class AA boys basketball quarterfinals View photos

Today in sports history: Feb. 26

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

