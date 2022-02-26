[BN] Hockey: Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 26, 2022
Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis
Multiple Buffalo Sabres played through a stomach ailment Wednesday – Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo were sidelined with the non-Covid-19 illness – and no one was in a cheerful mood when the buses carrying the Sabres’ players, coaches and staff sat idle at Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport after a 4-0 loss.
There was frozen piece of equipment that was vital to starting a charter plane that was supposed to carry the Sabres to St. Louis. It wouldn't thaw.
And that plane didn't take off late Wednesday night. Instead, after a 40-minute ride to the airport, the team turned around to stay another night in a hotel.
“Looking back on it, it’s kind of funny now,” Sabres winger Alex Tuch said with a chuckle. “Someone on the bus said, ‘It can’t get much worse than this,’ and little things kept adding on."
The problems began before the Sabres reached Montreal.
