[BN] Hockey: Inside Rasmus Dahlin's struggles

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Special teams might be the way out: This might sound crazy, but entering Monday, the Sabres' power play and penalty kill ranked third and ninth in the NHL, respectively. The Flyers, Tuesday's opponent, have been struggling with their special teams. The path to ending the losing streak tonight might go through the power play.

Stuck on the outside: From the time any hockey player is a squirt or peewee, many of their coaches are telling them to keep the opponents on the perimeter. It's tough to score from out there. The Sabres are learning that theory extends all the way up to the NHL, too. The Sabres simply aren't getting into the interior of the defense, and Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics column has the graphs to show it.