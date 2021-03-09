[BN] Hockey: Inside Rasmus Dahlin's struggles

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 9, 2021
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin experiencing growing pains in new role on defense
Rasmus Dahlin is two full seasons into his NHL career, having played now in 164 games since the Sabres selected him with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.
The soon-to-be-21-year-old defenseman had a promising start to his young career under former Sabres coach Phil Housley. But under Ralph Krueger, Dahlin's play, especially this season, has taken a turn. He certainly doesn't look like the same player this season.
As Lance Lysowski notes, Dahlin is not leading the rush as often and he doesn't appear to be playing with the same fearlessness that made him so exciting during his rookie season and parts of last season.
"Entering Monday, Dahlin owned a league-worst minus-21 rating – on pace for minus-75 if this were an 82-game season – and advanced metrics illustrate how he’s struggling at times to adjust to a bigger role defensively," Lysowski wrote.
So, what's going wrong? Here's a look inside Dahlin's struggles.
