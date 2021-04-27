[BN] Hockey: Inside Casey Mittelstadt's latest surge

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 27, 2021
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: What the numbers show about Casey Mittelstadt's recent surge
The first few seasons of Casey Mittelstadt's NHL career have been anything but boring.
In the eyes of Sabres fans, he went from a highly regarded young prospect to a struggling bust who couldn't even make the NHL roster on a bad team. Now, still 22, he seems to be finding his footing again playing under his third NHL coach.
Mittelstadt is one of a few Sabres who have seen their offensive play rise in the weeks since Don Granato took over behind the Sabres' bench.
Right now, thanks to injuries and a purging of the roster, Mittelstadt is averaging career highs in ice time and has seen a nice scoring uptick. Most of that scoring uptick is being driven by Mittelstadt himself, Travis Yost wrote.
What should we make of his recent success? Yost takes us inside the numbers in his latest Sabre Metrics column.
Work in progress: When your best offensive player misses more than half the season, it's going to be a detriment to the power play. Add onto that the fact that the Sabres traded Taylor Hall and Eric Staal, and it's easy to see how the Sabres' power play went haywire. Little by litter under Don Granato, the unit is improving. Read more
The curse of Ville Leino? Monday marked 10 years since the Sabres skated in a postseason game. It was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 26, 2011. The Flyers, who won Game 6 in overtime in Buffalo, were staked a 4-0 lead on Ville Leino's slap shot. Leino had scored the overtime goal in Game 6, too, and he stole the heart of Terry Pegula, who later made him one of the worst free agent signings in NHL history. Read more
Hello, Turner: With NBC out of the picture, it looks like Turner Sports will join ESPN as the NHL's broadcasting partners of the future. Read more
Rangers hanging around: New York enters tonight's game four points back of Boston for a playoff spot. Must win? You bet. Read more
Lafreniere's rise: Alexis Lafreniere started slow, but is coming on for a Rangers team trying to make a late surge. NHL.com's Dan Rosen wrote about the rookie. Read more
