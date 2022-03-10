[BN] Hockey: How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 10, 2022
How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres
Jack Eichel may no longer be a member of the Buffalo Sabres or a fixture in the Western New York community, but the former captain will have a long-lasting impact at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
It was there where he went to spend time while awaiting his preferred surgery to repair the herniated disk in his neck. It was there where he went when he was stripped of his captaincy at the outset of training camp in September.
Through six seasons of frustration and turmoil, Eichel remained connected to Roswell Park and other charitable organizations across Western New York. So while some inside KeyBank Center might choose to treat Eichel poorly tonight, given the way things ended, there will certainly be staff and former patients of Roswell Park there to cheer on the guy in the Vegas uniform.
"It goes a long way when people are going through a tough time," Eichel said. "As you build relationships, you start to care for these people when they get through their treatments, when they’re healthy. Those are always really nice days."
As Eichel returns to pay in Buffalo tonight, Lance Lysowski wrote about how the "Jack Eichel effect" is continuing at Roswell Park.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
All eyes on the Sabres: The next two games figure to be sort of a referendum on how things are going right now for the Sabres. And a lot of eyes will be watching. Jack Eichel returns to town tonight. Sunday marks the Heritage Classic. How will these Sabres react? Read more
'No bitterness in me whatsoever': In a packed news conference after the Vegas Golden Knights practiced in Buffalo, Jack Eichel took the high road when talking about his time with the Sabres. Read more
To boo, or not to boo: "If we're reading the tea leaves on social media and around town, it seems as if the knee-jerk approach of the paying customers Thursday night in KeyBank Center will be to let Jack Eichel have it at every opportunity they can," Mike Harrington wrote. "That's a shame." Why should fans not boo the former captain? Harrington shared his opinion why. Read more
Reminder: The game isn't on MSG tonight. It's an exclusive streaming telecast of ESPN+ and Hulu, and will not be aired on the Sabres' normal television broadcast partner. Read more
Heritage Classic entertainment announced: Music, ceremonies and more. Here's what to expect during the Heritage Classic. Read more
These players deserve a raise: Using a stat called Modified Point Shares, FiveThirtyEight shows which players are delivering value taking into account their production and contract. Read more
Prospect rankings: It's never too early for Sabres fans to start looking toward the draft. Here's a look at SportsNet's latest top 2022 NHL draft prospects. Read more
