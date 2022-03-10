[BN] Hockey: How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park

BY JEFF NEIBURG

How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres

Jack Eichel may no longer be a member of the Buffalo Sabres or a fixture in the Western New York community, but the former captain will have a long-lasting impact at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

It was there where he went to spend time while awaiting his preferred surgery to repair the herniated disk in his neck. It was there where he went when he was stripped of his captaincy at the outset of training camp in September.

Through six seasons of frustration and turmoil, Eichel remained connected to Roswell Park and other charitable organizations across Western New York. So while some inside KeyBank Center might choose to treat Eichel poorly tonight, given the way things ended, there will certainly be staff and former patients of Roswell Park there to cheer on the guy in the Vegas uniform.