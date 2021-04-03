[BN] Hockey: How Jacob Bryson carved out a role on the blue line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

'Swagger,' reliability help Jacob Bryson carve out role on Sabres' blue line

He may be 5-foot-9 and smaller than most other players, but Jacob Bryson's college coach, Nate Leaman, says he doesn't carry himself that way.

"He’s got a good swagger, but it’s an earned swagger," Leaman said.

That swagger didn't always show in Bryson's time at Providence, but it's something that developed throughout his time at the school. It's likely because of Leaman and his staff that the player you see now is contributing at the NHL level.

His play with the Sabres has been far from perfect, but he has showed flashes. The 23-year-old rookie has averaged 19:28 of ice time while totaling one goal with three assists in 18 games this season.

"I'm just trying to learn how to use my feet and my hockey IQ to play the game to my best ability.”