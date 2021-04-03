 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: How Jacob Bryson carved out a role on the blue line
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 3, 2021

Jacob Bryson was a fourth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2017.

'Swagger,' reliability help Jacob Bryson carve out role on Sabres' blue line

He may be 5-foot-9 and smaller than most other players, but Jacob Bryson's college coach, Nate Leaman, says he doesn't carry himself that way.

"He’s got a good swagger, but it’s an earned swagger," Leaman said.

That swagger didn't always show in Bryson's time at Providence, but it's something that developed throughout his time at the school. It's likely because of Leaman and his staff that the player you see now is contributing at the NHL level.

His play with the Sabres has been far from perfect, but he has showed flashes. The 23-year-old rookie has averaged 19:28 of ice time while totaling one goal with three assists in 18 games this season.

"I'm just trying to learn how to use my feet and my hockey IQ to play the game to my best ability.”

Lance Lysowski has the story on that progress.

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

