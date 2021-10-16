 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: How injuries will affect the Sabres
[BN] Hockey: How injuries will affect the Sabres

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 16, 2021

Overall ice shot at Sabres Canadiens opener

Two key injuries quickly shake Buffalo Sabres back to reality after big opening night

Sabres fans are not allowed to have nice things, apparently. A 5-1 season-opening win couldn't be celebrated too long.

Buffalo will take the ice this afternoon inside KeyBank Center without their top center and half of their top defensive pairing. Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju were both hurt during the win and on Friday coach Don Granato revealed after practice they're both going to be out at least a couple of weeks.

Replays showed Mittlestadt appeared to have suffered a left hand or wrist injury when slashed by Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.

For a young team with little depth, injuries to players like Mittelstadt and Jokiharju are "big losses," as Granato said.

How are the other forwards on the team going to be impacted by Mittelstadt being out? How will the defensemen line up without Jokiharju? 

Here's some analysis from Mike Harrington.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Notebook: Robert Hagg has a block party: New defenseman Robert Hagg, who came to Buffalo in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade, blocked a game-high six shots and played nearly 3½ minutes of penalty-killing time out of his total of 19 minutes, 41 seconds. Friday's notebook has more on Hagg and includes notes on the former Sabres coming to town today and the holiday promotion. Read more

For one night, the connection was back: Miss Mike Harrington's postgame column after the win Thursday night? "The building was alive. And it was less than half full. Amazing." For at least one night, it was nice to see the fans connecting with their team, even if there were a lot of empty seats. Read more

Veterans shine: In case you missed it, the veterans shined during Thursday night's season-opening win over Montreal, 5-1. Read more

Coyotes looking for a turnaround: Arizona set a franchise record during its 8-2 loss Thursday night. Read more

Boston's McAvoy sings big deal: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension. “I might go get my dog a handful of bones,” he said Friday. Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 16

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

