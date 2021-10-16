[BN] Hockey: How injuries will affect the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 16, 2021

Two key injuries quickly shake Buffalo Sabres back to reality after big opening night

Sabres fans are not allowed to have nice things, apparently. A 5-1 season-opening win couldn't be celebrated too long.

Buffalo will take the ice this afternoon inside KeyBank Center without their top center and half of their top defensive pairing. Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju were both hurt during the win and on Friday coach Don Granato revealed after practice they're both going to be out at least a couple of weeks.

Replays showed Mittlestadt appeared to have suffered a left hand or wrist injury when slashed by Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.

For a young team with little depth, injuries to players like Mittelstadt and Jokiharju are "big losses," as Granato said.

How are the other forwards on the team going to be impacted by Mittelstadt being out? How will the defensemen line up without Jokiharju?