[BN] Hockey: How injuries will affect the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 16, 2021
Two key injuries quickly shake Buffalo Sabres back to reality after big opening night
Sabres fans are not allowed to have nice things, apparently. A 5-1 season-opening win couldn't be celebrated too long.
Buffalo will take the ice this afternoon inside KeyBank Center without their top center and half of their top defensive pairing. Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju were both hurt during the win and on Friday coach Don Granato revealed after practice they're both going to be out at least a couple of weeks.
Replays showed Mittlestadt appeared to have suffered a left hand or wrist injury when slashed by Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.
For a young team with little depth, injuries to players like Mittelstadt and Jokiharju are "big losses," as Granato said.
How are the other forwards on the team going to be impacted by Mittelstadt being out? How will the defensemen line up without Jokiharju?
Here's some analysis from Mike Harrington.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Notebook: Robert Hagg has a block party: New defenseman Robert Hagg, who came to Buffalo in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade, blocked a game-high six shots and played nearly 3½ minutes of penalty-killing time out of his total of 19 minutes, 41 seconds. Friday's notebook has more on Hagg and includes notes on the former Sabres coming to town today and the holiday promotion. Read more
For one night, the connection was back: Miss Mike Harrington's postgame column after the win Thursday night? "The building was alive. And it was less than half full. Amazing." For at least one night, it was nice to see the fans connecting with their team, even if there were a lot of empty seats. Read more
Veterans shine: In case you missed it, the veterans shined during Thursday night's season-opening win over Montreal, 5-1. Read more
Coyotes looking for a turnaround: Arizona set a franchise record during its 8-2 loss Thursday night. Read more
Boston's McAvoy sings big deal: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension. “I might go get my dog a handful of bones,” he said Friday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Ex-Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy: If money isn't spent on new Bills stadium, 'it will be spent somewhere else' Read more
Q&A: Bills' Mitch Morse finds his center Read more
Colleges: UB wide receiver Quian Williams locks in to become a MAC leader Read more
UB football game day: Bulls vs. Ohio Read more
High schools: Advantage lightning: Lancaster vs. Clarence football game to resume Saturday due to weather Read more
Prep Talk: Teddy McDuffie Jr. duplicates his father's accomplishment Read more
Today in sports history: Oct. 16
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.