[BN] Hockey: How Casey Mittelstadt's return could impact Sabres' lineup
  Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 19, 2022

Sabres Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres forwards Casey Mittelstadt (37), Jeff Skinner (53) and Kyle Okposo (21) wait for their shift against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

How Casey Mittelstadt's return could impact Sabres' lineup now, in the future

The 2021-22 NHL season has been a difficult one for Casey Mittelstadt. 

The young center suffered an upper-body injury in the season opener, Oct. 14, and a separate ailment in the same area required surgery in December. 

After establishing himself at training camp as the top forward on the team, Mittelstadt has played in just just seven of the Buffalo Sabres’ 49 games this season.

This afternoon against the visiting Avalanche, Mittelstadt is expected to play in his first game since Jan. 30. A healthy Mittelstadt means the Sabres now have four young, talented centers.

Instantly, Mittelstadt's speed and skill bring a different dimension to coach Don Granato's system. Mittelstadt has also shown poise on the power play.

Lance Lysowski has more on how Mittelstadt's return impacts the Sabres' lineup.

Sustaining women's hockey growth a post-Olympics issueFrom the Associated Press: "Kendall Coyne Schofield choked back tears following the United States' gold-medal loss to Canada at the Beijing Games by saying: “We need to continue to push for visibility. We need to continue to fight for women’s hockey because (the status quo) is not good enough. It can’t end after the Olympic Games.” Read more

The best NHL teams are better than usual: So are the teams that might upset them in the playoffs. Here's a look, from FiveThirtyEight, at the advanced numbers. "Whether you look at Elo or just the eye test, the number of teams who would scare an opponent in a best-of-seven series may be as large as it’s been at any point in recent memory." Read more

World Juniors announced: The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be played this summer after it was postponed in December due to Covid-19 issues. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

