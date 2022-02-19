[BN] Hockey: How Casey Mittelstadt's return could impact Sabres' lineup

BY JEFF NEIBURG
How Casey Mittelstadt's return could impact Sabres' lineup now, in the future
The 2021-22 NHL season has been a difficult one for Casey Mittelstadt.
The young center suffered an upper-body injury in the season opener, Oct. 14, and a separate ailment in the same area required surgery in December.
After establishing himself at training camp as the top forward on the team, Mittelstadt has played in just just seven of the Buffalo Sabres’ 49 games this season.
This afternoon against the visiting Avalanche, Mittelstadt is expected to play in his first game since Jan. 30. A healthy Mittelstadt means the Sabres now have four young, talented centers.
Instantly, Mittelstadt's speed and skill bring a different dimension to coach Don Granato's system. Mittelstadt has also shown poise on the power play.
Today in sports history: Feb. 19
