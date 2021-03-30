[BN] Hockey: How can a loss like that happen?

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: Dylan Cozens was knocked out of the game a little more than midway through the first period. It forced the Sabres to make adjustments. Even still, the Sabres looked solid at 5-on-5 for large chunks of the game. As Lance Lysowski points out in his observations, this isn't on coaching right now. Read more

Wraparound: Henri Jokiharju opened the scoring. Cody Eakin scored his first goal on a goalie this season. Brandon Montour, likely to be with a new team in the next few weeks, made it 3-0. Then it all came crashing down. Here's how the 18th loss in a row played out. Read more