[BN] Hockey: How can a loss like that happen?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 30, 2021
Mike Harrington: Seriously now, that kind of Sabres loss just can't happen
The [BN] Hockey newsletter has not been in your inbox the morning after a Sabres win since Feb. 24, more than a month ago and some 30-plus newsletters ago.
For a while Monday night, it looked like the Sabres' losing streak would stop at 17 games. A struggling Flyers team came to town and the Sabres built a 3-0 lead they carried into the final period.
Instead, they gave up three goals in the third and then lost in overtime to extend their losing streak to the longest the league has seen in 26 years.
Mike Harrington channeled John McEnroe in his postgame column: "You cannot be serious."
Somehow, 18 games into this never-ending nightmare, the Sabres found a way to blow our minds.
“This whole stretch has been embarrassing,” said defenseman Brandon Montour.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: Dylan Cozens was knocked out of the game a little more than midway through the first period. It forced the Sabres to make adjustments. Even still, the Sabres looked solid at 5-on-5 for large chunks of the game. As Lance Lysowski points out in his observations, this isn't on coaching right now. Read more
Wraparound: Henri Jokiharju opened the scoring. Cody Eakin scored his first goal on a goalie this season. Brandon Montour, likely to be with a new team in the next few weeks, made it 3-0. Then it all came crashing down. Here's how the 18th loss in a row played out. Read more
Just like the tank: The 2014-15 Sabres have been referenced a lot so far this season. It's been pointed out many times how this is as bad as it has been for the Sabres since that season. Now, the losing is worse. And the fact remains that the 2014-15 team was trying to lose games. But just how different is this team than the team that lost on purpose? Well, not much different at all. Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics column digs into the numbers. Read more
Notebook: Amerks coach Seth Appert returned to his team Monday. He joined the Sabres at the last minute Thursday in Pittsburgh, admitting he probably drove a little too fast, after coaches Don Granato and Matt Ellis had what were eventually ruled as false positive Covid-19 tests. Lance Lysowski's notebook has more on Appert, another scouting department change and some injury updates. Read more
A hockey whodunit: If you missed Jason Wolf's deep dive into the wild tale on what may or may not be the puck used to score the first goal in Sabres' history, check it out here. Read more
