[BN] Hockey: How breaking sticks set JJ Peterka on a path from Austria to the Sabres

Oct. 28, 2021
How breaking sticks set JJ Peterka on a path from Austria to the Sabres
JJ Peterka made his mark on Buffalo's training camp this year, narrowly missing a spot on the roster after totaling three goals and four points in five preseason games with the Sabres.
That may have come as a surprise to some, but those who know the 19-year-old winger from his time as a teen in Austria saw it coming. They know all about the teen who used to work himself to exhaustion and break sticks at an unreasonable rate in order to improve his skills.
“He’s got the ability, that’s for sure,” said Don Jackson, the Minnesota-born longtime coach of EHC Red Bull Munchen. “The rest is mental and taking advantage of the opportunity, which he has right now.”
Peterka, a second-round pick of the Sabres, 34th overall, looks like a promising prospect. He's already off to an impressive start to his rookie season with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans while playing alongside top pick Jack Quinn.
How'd he get here? Lance Lysowski has the story on Peterka's impressive rise from the Red Bull Ice Hockey Academy in Salzburg, Austria, to Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.
Mittelstadt could return soon: Casey Mittelstadt is still recovering from an upper-body injury and did not fly with the team to California. But the Sabres are hopeful the center could return to the ice when the team heads back east late next week. The notebook from Wednesday has more on the injuries, plus some details about the team's trip out west. Read more
Inside the hot start: Off-ice distractions centered around their former captain and low expectations from fans make Buffalo's 4-1-1 start quite the surprise. But, as Lance Lysowski writes in our latest Inside the Sabres column, the hot start is the product of good coaching, leadership and smart additions. Read more
Sabres reach the gold standard: In case you missed it, Mike Harrington's column from Monday night says that for just one night, Buffalo played up to Tampa's gold standard. Read more
Panthers stay unbeaten: The Florida Panthers became the 14th team in NHL history to start 7-0-0 by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night. Read more
Is Joel Quenneville's future in Florida in doubt? It might depend on his meeting with commissioner Gary Bettman. Read more
Blackhawks scandal raises questions: From the AP: "For three weeks in 2010, they did nothing. That's how long it took for the leadership of the Chicago Blackhawks to act on allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player." Read more
Kucherov out for weeks: Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to be out eight to 10 weeks after undergoing an unspecified surgery for an unspecified lower-body injury. Read more
Ducks on deck: Buffalo's four-game road trip out west starts tonight in Anaheim, where the host Ducks will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak. Three of Anaheim's four regulation losses have been by just one goal. The Ducks also have an overtime loss.
Their latest loss was a heartbreaker. The Ducks went from a late lead to losing in 19 seconds vs. visiting Winnipeg. Read more
Bills: NFL owners briefed on Bills stadium talks; Hochul expects project in state budget Read more
'Full confidence in Tommy': With Dawson Knox out, TE Sweeney to step up for Bills Read more
Mark Gaughan: Specter of Bills' Josh Allen looms over Miami's QB decision Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball unanimous pick to win Atlantic 10 Read more
Kevin Marks to rejoin UB football when it hosts Bowling Green Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Williamsville North football says farewell to 2020 by returning to postseason Read more
Williamsville North wrestler Cam Catrabone verbally commits to Michigan Read more
Sarah Woods leads Lewiston-Porter's girls soccer team to victory over East Aurora Read more
