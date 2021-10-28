[BN] Hockey: How breaking sticks set JJ Peterka on a path from Austria to the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

How breaking sticks set JJ Peterka on a path from Austria to the Sabres

JJ Peterka made his mark on Buffalo's training camp this year, narrowly missing a spot on the roster after totaling three goals and four points in five preseason games with the Sabres.

That may have come as a surprise to some, but those who know the 19-year-old winger from his time as a teen in Austria saw it coming. They know all about the teen who used to work himself to exhaustion and break sticks at an unreasonable rate in order to improve his skills.

“He’s got the ability, that’s for sure,” said Don Jackson, the Minnesota-born longtime coach of EHC Red Bull Munchen. “The rest is mental and taking advantage of the opportunity, which he has right now.”

Peterka, a second-round pick of the Sabres, 34th overall, looks like a promising prospect. He's already off to an impressive start to his rookie season with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans while playing alongside top pick Jack Quinn.