[BN] Hockey: Houser makes 43 saves as Sabres tip Sens

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 19, 2022
Observations: Michael Houser makes 43 saves in season debut as Sabres tip Sens
Michael Houser's start in net brought Buffalo's total number of goalies used this season to six.
The situation in net has been a disaster for the Sabres. Only five teams in the league average more goals against per game. Entering Tuesday night's game in Ottawa, the Sabres had allowed at least three goals in 8 of 9 contests (all losses).
But Houser, 29, seemed to have all the answers in his season debut with the Sabres. Nearly all of them, that is.
If fans were allowed inside Canadian Tire Center Tuesday night, they wouldn't have had much to cheer about. Houser stopped 43 of 44 Senators shots, including a shot and rebound on a breakaway just 1:40 into the first period.
It set the tone for a good night of goaltending for the Sabres, who won 3-1.
The game included a bizarre game-winner for the Sabres.
Here are Mike Harrington's observations.
