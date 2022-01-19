[BN] Hockey: Houser makes 43 saves as Sabres tip Sens

Protocol change: The NHL plans to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members following the All-Star break. Players and staffers will still be tested before cross-border travel between the United States and Canada. Players who show symptoms will also be required to test. Read more

How NHL players have been inspired by Willie O'Ree: "I think he'll be remembered just as a man who, in my eyes, went through a ton even just to get to the NHL, but he didn't stop there," Wayne Simmonds said. "We will never let his name die. It will never die; I can tell you that."