[BN] Hockey: Have the Sabres improved under Don Granato? Here's what the numbers say

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 20, 2021

Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: What numbers show about improvement under Don Granato

Sometimes the eye test is all it takes.

You've watched the Sabres during the last 17 games and have seen for yourself that the team has looked markedly improved with Ralph Krueger out of town and Don Granato running the show on an interim basis.

It has happened despite the fact that Granato took over a team preparing to sell off any remaining assets to the highest bidder at the trade deadline.

So, what do the numbers say about confirming that eye test?

"The grim goal differentials observed during the Krueger era have been eliminated," Travis Yost wrote in his latest Sabre Metrics column. "Perhaps more importantly, Granato’s team is a full percentage point better in expected goal rates than it was under his predecessor."

Granato has benefited from some luck, but the Sabres have looked much different of late, and the advanced analytics support that.