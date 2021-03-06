[BN] Hockey: Harrington: Kevyn Adams needs to stop the insanity

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 6, 2021

Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams needs to step in and stop Sabres' insanity

So Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams finally broke his silence Friday. Some might argue it was days too late. Some might say nothing that the first-year GM said will make any difference.

Adams was, as Mike Harrington wrote, "fired up."

He used the word "unacceptable" quite a few times. He said everything was being evaluated. That includes the coaching position.

It's becoming more and more unlikely that Ralph Krueger is the coach of the Sabres next season. The GM, unlike two of his counterparts in the league, did not give a vote of confidence in the coach.

So, what is he waiting for?

"You simply can't do this for another 35 games," Harrington wrote. "You either have to trade five guys or fire the coach. Or both. But you can't do nothing."