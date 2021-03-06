[BN] Hockey: Harrington: Kevyn Adams needs to stop the insanity

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 6, 2021
Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams needs to step in and stop Sabres' insanity
So Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams finally broke his silence Friday. Some might argue it was days too late. Some might say nothing that the first-year GM said will make any difference.
Adams was, as Mike Harrington wrote, "fired up."
He used the word "unacceptable" quite a few times. He said everything was being evaluated. That includes the coaching position.
It's becoming more and more unlikely that Ralph Krueger is the coach of the Sabres next season. The GM, unlike two of his counterparts in the league, did not give a vote of confidence in the coach.
So, what is he waiting for?
"You simply can't do this for another 35 games," Harrington wrote. "You either have to trade five guys or fire the coach. Or both. But you can't do nothing."
Here's Harrington's column on why Adams needs to step in and stop the "insanity."
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Takeaways: Adams didn't just talk about the team's play and answer questions about the coach. He also addressed the Jack Eichel rumors, problems with the roster, the Skinner situation and more. Here are Lance Lysowski's takeaways. Read more
Defending the system: A day earlier, following yet another loss, two Sabres players defended Krueger's systems and said they weren't the reason for the Sabres' brutal stretch. Read more
Seabrook calls it a career: Longtime NHL defenseman Brent Seabrook tried his hardest to recover and come back from multiple surgeries. He said enough is enough Friday. Read more
Wilson delivers a shot: Washington's Tom Wilson sent Boston's Brandon Caro to the hospital with a hit that had the Bruins quite upset. Read more
Sabres-Islanders meet again: Here's the NHL.com preview of this afternoon's Sabres game in Uniondale. Read more
