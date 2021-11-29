[BN] Hockey: Hall of Famer and Kraken scout Cammi Granato reflects on brother Don

BY JEFF NEIBURG

As Seattle hits town, Hall of Famer and Kraken scout Cammi Granato reflects on brother Don

Hockey Hall of Famer and Seattle Kraken scout Cammi Granato said the Buffalo Sabres' 5-2 loss in Seattle earlier this month was a first for her.

She wanted her Kraken to do well, but her brother was behind the opposing bench as the head coach of the Sabres.

"I just wanted it to be competitive," she said. "Of course, we want our teams to win, but it goes deeper than that, right? I root for Don and my family. That's just the way we are. It was competitive fun. I've never been in a position exactly like that."

Cammi didn't gloat after the win.

"After that one, I think she was more worried about us than anything," Don said.

When they were kids in their suburban Chicago home, Don would tape the floors for the family ministicks tournament in the basement.