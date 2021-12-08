[BN] Hockey: Granato's work-in-progress season remains tough to figure

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 8, 2021

Mike Harrington: Don Granato's work-in-progress season remains tough to figure

The first 25 games of the Sabres season have made clear the number of issues facing the franchise as they try to move forward with a new vision and without franchise face Jack Eichel.

Those issues, of course, start with the defense and goaltending. The Sabres entered Tuesday night's home game vs. visiting Anaheim having given up 20 goals in their last three games, a first for the club since 1988. Further, the Sabres had not gone 0-3 in any stretch while giving up so many goals since 1983.

It seems like the Sabres always seem to find new ways to be historically bad.

Help is on the way in the form of young talent that the Sabres hope will be around for the next era of winning in Buffalo, whenever that may be.