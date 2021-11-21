[BN] Hockey: Granato reaches season's first crisis point. How will he react?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Inside the NHL: Don Granato reaches season's first crisis point. How will he react?

How do you try to put a lifeless 5-0 defeat in the rearview? When you have a calendar like this, it's hard to do anything but move on.

In New York City, the Sabres kick off a stretch of five games in seven days with a 6 p.m. game against the New York Rangers.

This, Mike Harrington wrote, is an early crisis point for coach Don Granato and the Sabres.

"The big picture is more than you could have reasonably expected at this stage. At 7-7-2, the Sabres entered the weekend just two points out of a playoff spot," he wrote.

But recent play has been poor, and the power play hasn't been potent.

What does Granato plan to do about it?