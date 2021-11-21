[BN] Hockey: Granato reaches season's first crisis point. How will he react?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 21, 2021
Inside the NHL: Don Granato reaches season's first crisis point. How will he react?
How do you try to put a lifeless 5-0 defeat in the rearview? When you have a calendar like this, it's hard to do anything but move on.
In New York City, the Sabres kick off a stretch of five games in seven days with a 6 p.m. game against the New York Rangers.
This, Mike Harrington wrote, is an early crisis point for coach Don Granato and the Sabres.
"The big picture is more than you could have reasonably expected at this stage. At 7-7-2, the Sabres entered the weekend just two points out of a playoff spot," he wrote.
But recent play has been poor, and the power play hasn't been potent.
What does Granato plan to do about it?
Harrington's Inside the NHL column has more on how Granato will deal with the recent play, and has some news and notes on Jack Eichel, the Seattle Kraken, Canadian fans coming to Buffalo and more.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Mailbag: What is Rasmus Dahlin's real upside? In a hypothetical playoff push in 2024, who would the goalie be? Should fans be concerned about Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson signing elsewhere? Will the young Sabres playing well in Rochester be with the big club this season? What does the lineup look like when Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch return? Lance Lysowski answered those questions and others in his latest Sabres mailbag. Read more
Power rankings: In Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings, the Sabres continued their slide, the Lightning soared into the top six and Sunday's opponent, the Rangers, moved into the top eight. Read more
Friday notebook: Henri Jokiharju skated with the team Friday for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury in the season-opening win over Montreal on Oct. 14. The notebook from Friday leads with more on Jokiharju's return and includes other lineup notes and how the Sabres are moving on from the Calgary game. Read more
Readying for the Rangers: Tonight is Hockey Fights Cancer night inside Madison Square Garden. Here's what that will entail. Read more
Defenseman Adam Fox is continuing to draw attention from opponents. From the New York Post: "Fox may only be in his third NHL season, but winning the Norris Trophy after his sophomore campaign naturally made the young Rangers defenseman a player to know around the league." Read more
The 10-4-3 Rangers are gearing up for a stretch of games against familiar opponents. Read more
Grand opening: The Islanders opened their new arena Saturday, but the debut was spoiled by the Flames. Read more
Round-the-clock hockey nearing record: The 11 Day Power Play skaters plan to continue playing around the clock until 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, roughly 11 days after the first puck drop Nov. 14 at RiverWorks. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer go in depth on what makes their pairing so special Read more
Scouting Report: Colts have allowed most passing TDs in the NFL – can Josh Allen take advantage? Read more
Their town, their tax dollars, their thoughts: Readers on where new Bills stadium should go Read more
Colleges: Rachel Lenzi: How Jeenathan Williams has blossomed in four seasons of UB basketball Read more
Early deficit dooms Canisius men's basketball; Niagara loses Read more
Canisius women break through, win home opener over Colgate Read more
High schools: Medina's special football season comes to an end in regionals Read more
Future of Class AA Far West Regional football game between Bennett and McQuaid is up in air Read more
Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker, Olean's Alexis Trietley star for Western New York in state swimming Read more
Big game, big plays: Addison Copeland leads Maritime/Health Sciences football to state semifinal Read more
Portville moves to state girls volleyball final; Niagara Wheatfield eliminated Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 21
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.