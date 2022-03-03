[BN] Hockey: Good to get across the border... and see Sabres' effort

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: With one shot in the second period Wednesday night, Tage Thompson silenced most of the 17,122 in attendance. In their first trip to Toronto in more than two years, the Sabres snapped a six-game losing streak by outworking the host Maple Leafs. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the win. Read more

Starting March off right: It's going to be a busy month for the Sabres. The Heritage Classic and the trade deadline are happening in the coming weeks. Read more