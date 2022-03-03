[BN] Hockey: Good to get across the border... and see Sabres' effort

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 3, 2022
Mike Harrington: Good to finally get across the border – and see Sabres' strong effort
Hockey writers in Buffalo make traveling across the Canadian border a steady habit (obviously).
March 10, 2020, nearly two years ago, was the last time columnist Mike Harrington had crossed the border before Wednesday morning. That night it was Toronto hosting Tampa as the world began to change.
"We knew something was up in the world that day. We just didn't know exactly what," Harrington wrote.
More than 700 days later, the Sabres returned to Scotiabank Arena and so did Harrington (and Lance Lysowski).
The Sabres are struggling through another season while Toronto has Cup dreams.
So ... a 5-1 Sabres win was just the way you drew it up, right?
Here's Harrington's column on the return to Toronto and a rare Sabres win.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: With one shot in the second period Wednesday night, Tage Thompson silenced most of the 17,122 in attendance. In their first trip to Toronto in more than two years, the Sabres snapped a six-game losing streak by outworking the host Maple Leafs. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the win. Read more
Starting March off right: It's going to be a busy month for the Sabres. The Heritage Classic and the trade deadline are happening in the coming weeks. Read more
Lessons to learn from NHL lockouts: From the NY Post's Larry Brooks: "The most essential lesson to be learned from the NHL lockout that wiped out the entire 2004-05 season that can be applied to the current MLB lockout that has delayed the start of the 2022 season is that when ownership does not care about playing games, the union essentially has no chance." Read more
'I need to be here, to be with my people': Former NHL player Dmitri Khristich is in Ukraine, vowing to fight for his country. Khristich, who was born in Kyiv, played in 811 games and scored more goals (269) and points (569) than any other Ukranian-born player in NHL history. ESPN's Emily Kaplan has more. Read more
Who's the most interesting deadline team? It might be the Anaheim Ducks. SportsNet has the latest NHL rumor roundup. Read more
Patrick Kane wants to finish his career with Chicago: "It would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But I guess we'll see how it all plays out." Read more
