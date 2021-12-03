[BN] Hockey: Goalie situation looms large after another brutal loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 3, 2021

Observations: Sabres' goalie situation looms large after another brutal loss

Malcolm Subban, come on down.

The Sabres' goalie situation took another turn and clouded over another loss Thursday in Sunrise, Fla., where Dustin Tokarski was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list.

Aaron Dell got the call in net, and was possibly playing for his roster spot since earlier in the day the Sabres acquired Subban from Chicago for future considerations. Subban was in a roster logjam and joins a club with the exact opposite problem.

Despite the turmoil with the goalie situation, the Sabres managed to build a 3-0 lead after one period, and a 4-1 lead in the second. But the Panthers closed the gap with two late second period goals before adding four more in the third period to give the game its final score.