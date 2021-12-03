 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Goalie situation looms large after another brutal loss
[BN] Hockey: Goalie situation looms large after another brutal loss

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 3, 2021

Panthers come back from 3 down again to beat Sabres 7-4

Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau attempts a shot against Sabres goalie Aaron Dell during the first period Thursday night.

Observations: Sabres' goalie situation looms large after another brutal loss

Malcolm Subban, come on down.

The Sabres' goalie situation took another turn and clouded over another loss Thursday in Sunrise, Fla., where Dustin Tokarski was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list.

Aaron Dell got the call in net, and was possibly playing for his roster spot since earlier in the day the Sabres acquired Subban from Chicago for future considerations. Subban was in a roster logjam and joins a club with the exact opposite problem.

Despite the turmoil with the goalie situation, the Sabres managed to build a 3-0 lead after one period, and a 4-1 lead in the second. But the Panthers closed the gap with two late second period goals before adding four more in the third period to give the game its final score.

Lance Lysowski has the latest on the goalie situation, Casey Mittelstadt's return and more from the 7-4 loss in Sunrise.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Reinhart talks reunion: “Obviously, I was there quite a long time and it’s the only place I had known, so a lot of friendships that have kept going, even though I’m in a different organization.” Sam Reinhart has been a key piece of Florida's hot start. Read more

Subban details: Subban is a pending unrestricted free agent with an $850,000 salary cap hit for 2021-22. He appeared in 16 games for Chicago last season, recording a .900 save percentage and 3.20 goals-against average. Read more

Skinner more than a 'piece of the puzzle': That's the phrase Jeff Skinner used to describe himself and his role here in Buffalo earlier this week. But, as Lance Lysowski wrote, he's so much more than that do the Sabres. Read more

Coyotes deny report: Are the Coyotes heading to Texas? They say no. From ESPN: "The team vehemently denied a Forbes report on Thursday citing an unnamed banking source that the Coyotes are up for sale 'with the idea of [a] buyer eventually moving the team to a new arena in Houston.' " Read more

Ranking the dogs: It's Friday and we all could use some photos of dogs. ESPN ranked the league's top team dogs. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots Read more

Bills DT Star Lotulelei limited in return to practice Read more

Frank Reich turning 60, invites fans to support his fight against sexual abuse of children Read more

Colleges: How road of recovery has led Joe Mihalich back to Niagara basketball Read more

High schools: Rashard Perry has been more powerful than a locomotive for Bennett football Read more

A busy Friday night of games signals the start of high school basketball season Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 3

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

