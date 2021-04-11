[BN] Hockey: GMs could learn from the Lightning

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 11, 2021
Inside the NHL: GMs heading to deadline should learn from Lightning's moves
When you win a Stanley Cup, it's a pretty good sign that you know what you're doing as a general manager.
Sports tends to be a copycat industry, so GMs around the league should have been paying close attention to the moves made by Julien BriseBois of the Lightning in February of 2020, before the Covid shutdown.
It was the moves BriseBois made then that helped push Tampa over the top in the Canadian bubble.
"It's instructive," Mike Harrington wrote. "Fill holes in your lineup and don't think parachuting in rental stars is the only way to go."
Tampa made another wise move Saturday, and the Lightning weren't the only ones to make their teams better this weekend. And since the deadline isn't until Monday, more moves are likely on the way.
Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week leads with more on the BriseBois approach and what may come next, and also has this on the Sabres: "Some of the preseason criticisms about the Sabres' roster decisions have definitely come to pass with this club."
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Montour moved: The next domino ahead of the deadline fell Saturday as the Sabres were still on the ice. Defenseman Brandon Montour walked down the tunnel to the Sabres bench one last time, to say goodbye to his teammates. “Through this, Brandon was incredible,” Don Granato said. “He played hard last night. He kept this out of his mind when the puck dropped." Read more
Cozens could be back: Two days after their young guys shined during a Friday night loss, the Sabres might be getting Dylan Cozens back today for their game in Philadelphia. The notebook from Saturday's practice has more on Cozens and some other news and notes. Read more
Power rankings: Ottawa went 0-9 against Edmonton. That's still not enough to make the Sens as bad as the Sabres, who are awfully comfy at the bottom. There was some movement at the top of Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings, though. You can probably guess who jumped in the No. 1 spot. Read more
Canucks and Covid: The Washington Post dives into the worst outbreak in the NHL this season, as 25 members of the Vancouver Canucks have contracted the virus. Read more
Off to Philly: The Flyers kept their playoff hopes alive with a much-needed 3-2 win over Boston Saturday. Philly moved within four points of Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills trade out of the first round in News' third mock draft Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Persistence pays for Lancaster football player with one hand Read more
Gocella, strong defense the key for Orchard Park football Read more
Golf: A masterpiece from Hideki Matsuyama to take Masters lead Read more
For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters Read more
Today in sports history: April 11
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.