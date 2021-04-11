[BN] Hockey: GMs could learn from the Lightning

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 11, 2021

Inside the NHL: GMs heading to deadline should learn from Lightning's moves

When you win a Stanley Cup, it's a pretty good sign that you know what you're doing as a general manager.

Sports tends to be a copycat industry, so GMs around the league should have been paying close attention to the moves made by Julien BriseBois of the Lightning in February of 2020, before the Covid shutdown.

It was the moves BriseBois made then that helped push Tampa over the top in the Canadian bubble.

"It's instructive," Mike Harrington wrote. "Fill holes in your lineup and don't think parachuting in rental stars is the only way to go."

Tampa made another wise move Saturday, and the Lightning weren't the only ones to make their teams better this weekend. And since the deadline isn't until Monday, more moves are likely on the way.