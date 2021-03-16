[BN] Hockey: From top to bottom, Sabres have no shame

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 16, 2021

Mike Harrington: From top to bottom, it appears Sabres have no shame

The streak has reached 11, and it's becoming difficult to envision a path that doesn't have the Sabres matching and exceeding their futile tank-filled 14-game losing streak during the 2014-15 season.

Mike Harrington's column after the embarrassing 6-0 "no-show" Monday night starts with this:

"Shame on you, Terry and Kim Pegula... Shame on you, Kevyn Adams... Shame on you, Ralph Krueger."

The players, Harrington said, look like they've quit. The general manager used the word "unacceptable" repeatedly in a recent news conference and then continues to accept failure. The owners, Harrington wrote, "have run your hockey team into the ground."