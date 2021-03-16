[BN] Hockey: From top to bottom, Sabres have no shame

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 16, 2021
Mike Harrington: From top to bottom, it appears Sabres have no shame
The streak has reached 11, and it's becoming difficult to envision a path that doesn't have the Sabres matching and exceeding their futile tank-filled 14-game losing streak during the 2014-15 season.
Mike Harrington's column after the embarrassing 6-0 "no-show" Monday night starts with this:
"Shame on you, Terry and Kim Pegula... Shame on you, Kevyn Adams... Shame on you, Ralph Krueger."
The players, Harrington said, look like they've quit. The general manager used the word "unacceptable" repeatedly in a recent news conference and then continues to accept failure. The owners, Harrington wrote, "have run your hockey team into the ground."
"Can you imagine if they lose Tuesday night to the Devils, who have dropped 11 in a row at home and have already fallen to Buffalo three times this year? When does this end?"
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Where are the goals? The Sabres are 2-13-2 since returning from their two-week virus pause. They've been shut our four times during that stretch. Their 34 goals at 5-on-5 are the fewest in the NHL. Lance Lysowski's observations story from Monday has more on the drought, the regression of key defensemen and why this isn't the fault of the goaltenders. Read more
Look to the Isles: Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics column has an idea to improve the Sabres: Take advantage of the New York Islanders. Here's how. Read more
Wraparound: Miss the 11th loss in a row? Here's how the Sabres' losing streak continued thanks in part to a second-period collapse. Read more
In photos: Relive the loss with these photos from News photographer Derek Gee. View photos
Special guests: Seven hundred front-line workers will attend the Sabres’ game Thursday night against the Boston Bruins for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the team announced Monday. Read more
Amerks on pause: The Sabres will be prevented from calling on reinforcements from their only active minor-league affiliate until further notice. Sources told The Buffalo News that there are multiple confirmed positive Covid-19 cases on the Amerks’ roster. Read more
NBC and NHL need each other: While the NHL is returning to ESPN, it still needs another partner. NBC, it appears, also needs the NHL. CNBC's Jabari Youg has more. Read more
