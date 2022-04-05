[BN] Hockey: Friendship has helped Olofsson, Asplund carve out roles

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Friendship has helped Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Asplund carve out roles with Sabres
Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Asplund didn't join the Sabres organization at the same time. Olofsson was drafted in 2014 and Asplund two years later.
But their paths to the Sabres have a lot of similarities, and their friendship along the way has been a key for each as they've carved out roles in the NHL.
Both Swedes, Olofsson and Asplund came to North America in 2018. They played on the same line and were roommates while in Rochester. They sometimes had to be summoned off the ice in Blue Cross Arena because they stayed after practice too long to work on their skills.
They experienced culture shock together and learned how to play on smaller rinks.
Olofsson got to the NHL sooner, but they're both contributing for the Sabres now. And they're having some fun doing it, too.
“They kind of exemplify our group and our team,” said coach Don Granato. “You see the care. They care for each other. They look out for each other..."
Lance Lysowski has more.
