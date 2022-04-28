[BN] Hockey: For Rob Ray, RJ's last call caps wild ride in second career

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: For broadcast sidekick Rob Ray, Rick Jeanneret's last call caps wild ride in second career

John Muckler, Ted Nolan and Lindy Ruff.

Those were Rob Ray's coaches during the enforcer's long career with the Sabres.

But upon retiring and entering into a new career in broadcasting, Ray got a new coach: Rick Jeanneret.

From Mike Harrington: "Ray was a broadcasting neophyte who had to refine a relationship with Jeanneret that had already lasted 15 years. At first, it wasn't easy. But now, they are one of the longest-running duos in local sports broadcasting history."

The run will come to an end Friday night inside KeyBank Center.

"I'm just happy for him because he's able to go out the way he wanted to," Ray said.

Mike Harrington has much more on how the former Sabres tough guy is feeling about RJ's run coming to an end.

