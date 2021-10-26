[BN] Hockey: For one night, Sabres reach Lightning's gold standard

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 26, 2021
Mike Harrington: At least for one night, Sabres reach the Lightning's gold standard
The Sabres hadn't beaten the Lightning since November 2018, posting a record of 0-6-1 in seven meetings since then.
All streaks are meant to be broken, right?
And in case you're keeping track, through six games the Sabres have now dispatched each of last year's Stanley Cup Finals combatants by identical 5-1 scores.
"Montreal is obviously a mess, but the Lightning are the gold standard," Mike Harrington wrote.
Tampa is on a mission to have the NHL's first three-peat since the Islanders of the 1980s. Buffalo, meanwhile, will likely have a good shot at the top draft pick next summer.
For one night, in front of another small crowd inside KeyBank Center, the Sabres played up to their competition.
Here's Harrington's column from the win.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: From Lance Lysowski: "Don Granato had a stern message for the Sabres when they entered the dressing room at the second intermission. He thought his players were letting the Lightning control the game and urged them to attack." Attack they did. "We came out flying in the third and pushed back," Drake Caggiula said. Here are Lysowski's observations from the win. Read more
Photos: Lots of smiles for the Sabres and less so for the Lightning. Here's a photo gallery from the game. View photos
Mailbag: What would be considered a successful season for these Sabres? Which college prospect will make an impact at the NHL level first? Will the eventual Jack Eichel trade net the Sabres a scorer? Will the Sabres sell at the deadline if they're still contending? Answers to those questions and others are in this week's mailbag. Read more
Around the Atlantic: The Sabres are rolling, but they're going to have a hard time keeping pace with Florida. The Panthers moved to 6-0 with a win over Arizona. Read more
The Senators dropped to 2-4 with a 7-5 loss to Washington, which was fueled by T.J. Oshie's hat trick. Read more
Frederik Andersen made 24 saves against his former team and the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Monday night. Read more
It's early, to be sure, but there are only five teams in the NHL with more points than the Sabres so far. Here's an early look at the NHL standings. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: NFL Rewind: After Week 7, Bills have plenty of competition for home-field advantage Read more
How to donate in memory of Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's grandfather Read more
Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk signs with Bills' practice squad Read more
Bills roundtable at the bye: Unsung hero? Biggest surprise? Biggest concern? Read more
Baseball: Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2 Read more
Colleges: Canisius, Niagara basketball teams hope to create routine 2021-22 season Read more
High schools: St. Francis football moves to top spot in final regular season large school poll Read more
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 8 in high school football Read more
St. Mary's soccer star Shae O'Rourke eclipses 300 career points Read more
Local crews compete in Head of the Buffalo, Head of the Charles Read more
City Honors girls swimmers sweep all 12 events to win All-High title Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.