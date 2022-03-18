[BN] Hockey for March 18: Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 18, 2022
Observations: Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton
Sabres fans were hit with a dose of reality Thursday night: Buffalo’s rebuild is still very much a work in progress.
The excitement generated by back-to-back wins on big stages came to a halt with a 6-1 loss at Edmonton.
"We didn’t skate," coach Don Granato said. "Everything we did was slow. Even when we had the puck and we had time and space, we didn’t take the ice aggressively. … Even in noncompetitive areas we didn’t look like ourselves."
In his observations from the game, Lance Lysowski notes it’s not the first time the Sabres (20-33-8) have followed up an encouraging game with a blowout loss. It doesn’t get easier as their three-game road trip to Western Canada continues tonight in Calgary.
