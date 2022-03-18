 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey for March 18: Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton
[BN] Hockey for March 18: Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton

  • Updated
BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 18, 2022

Sabres Oilers Hockey

Sabres winger Jeff Skinner skates past as the Oilers' Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse celebrate a goal during the first period Thursday in Edmonton. 

Observations: Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton

Sabres fans were hit with a dose of reality Thursday night: Buffalo’s rebuild is still very much a work in progress.

The excitement generated by back-to-back wins on big stages came to a halt with a 6-1 loss at Edmonton.

"We didn’t skate," coach Don Granato said. "Everything we did was slow. Even when we had the puck and we had time and space, we didn’t take the ice aggressively. … Even in noncompetitive areas we didn’t look like ourselves."

In his observations from the game, Lance Lysowski notes it’s not the first time the Sabres (20-33-8) have followed up an encouraging game with a blowout loss. It doesn’t get easier as their three-game road trip to Western Canada continues tonight in Calgary.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Craig Anderson's future: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams met with Anderson to discuss the 40-year-old goalie's future with the team as Monday's trade deadline approaches. If the Sabres can get the right pieces, trading Anderson to a playoff contender makes sense, although he would be happy to stay in Buffalo. Read more

Trade talk: Mike Stephens of The Hockey News takes a look at five intriguing pending free agents who could be moved Monday. Read more

Flames are red hot: Calgary enters tonight's game at 37-16-7. The Flames are 20-5-1 over the past two months and added some depth this week with a trade for Calle Jarnkrok. Read more

Eichel injured: Jack Eichel didn't return after blocking a shot in the second period of the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Read more

Today in sports history: March 18

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

