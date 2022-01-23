[BN] Hockey: Flyers are new for Ristolainen but it has to feel the same

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: Flyers are new for Rasmus Ristolainen but it has to feel the same

Rasmus Ristolainen had to have felt a sense of relief when the Sabres moved him during the offseason, no matter how much he enjoyed Buffalo and how many friends he made during his time here.

Being a part of so much losing grows on you, and the Flyers, at least on paper, offered a better chance at reaching the playoffs. Their young talent was more NHL ready than Buffalo's. Their star and face of the franchise, Claude Giroux, was at least invested in playing for his team.

A few months later, and Ristolainen might just be on the move again before the trade deadline.

The forgotten Flyers brought a 10-game losing streak to Buffalo Saturday and left one closer to a dozen.

"I liked being in Buffalo. I liked living here," Ristolainen said. "I liked the fans. They were great. So obviously some good memories. But you know, I'm here to play hockey and the hockey part, it was tough."