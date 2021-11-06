[BN] Hockey: Five thoughts on the Sabres' journey west

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 6, 2021
Road trip redux: Five thoughts on Sabres' journey west as they come home
The Sabres left for the West Coast after stomping the defending champion Lightning in Buffalo to race out to a 4-1-1 start. They then beat the Ducks in Anaheim.
But nine days and four games on the West Coast brought mixed results. The Sabres flew home Friday and are returning to their home ice tonight as a 5-4-1 hockey team two days after a franchise- and league-shaking Jack Eichel trade.
It was a busy road trip to say the least, and the Sabres won't have a break until Tuesday since they play both tonight and Monday.
What went wrong on the trip? The Sabres blew leads of 3-0 and 2-0 in games at Anaheim and Los Angeles. And in San Jose and Seattle the Sabres' defense barely put up a fight.
Here are Mike Harrington's five takeaways from the trip, which include this question: What's up with Rasmus Dahlin?
Krebs' 'mixed' emotions include excitement: Peyton Krebs woke up in the middle of the night in his Ottawa hotel room and saw missed calls from Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon. He soon found out he was on the move. Not just to a new NHL team, but to an AHL roster. Lance Lysowski was in Rochester Friday, when Krebs talked about the move. Read more
All of our Eichel coverage: Thursday was a major day for the present and future of the Buffalo Sabres as the Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end. Miss any of our coverage? Catch up below ...
'Vegas Baby:' Jack Eichel exits Sabres in latest blockbuster move by GM Kevyn Adams Read more
Mike Harrington: The Eichel deal is done and the return is decent. Time to move on Read more
Jack Eichel confirms he requested trade from Sabres in 2020 Read more
Sabres' depth, talent at forward strengthened by adding Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs Read more
Eichel memories: A look back at the Buffalo career of Captain Jack after trade to Vegas Golden Knights Read more
Sabres happy that Eichel gets a chance to move on, ready to greet new teammates Read more
Sergachev suspended: Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was suspended for two games without pay Friday for an illegal check to the head of Toronto's Mitch Marner. Read more
NHL awards watch: It's way too early, but here's who's off to a hot start for the major awards. ESPN gives Don Granato some love. Read more
NHL history in sight for 'Canes: Carolina can tie Buffalo's 2006-07 start and Toronto's '93-94 start with its 10th win to open this season tonight in Florida. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said: “Whatever, no one cares, right? At the end of the day that’s not really that big a deal.” Read more
