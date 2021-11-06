[BN] Hockey: Five thoughts on the Sabres' journey west

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 6, 2021

Road trip redux: Five thoughts on Sabres' journey west as they come home

The Sabres left for the West Coast after stomping the defending champion Lightning in Buffalo to race out to a 4-1-1 start. They then beat the Ducks in Anaheim.

But nine days and four games on the West Coast brought mixed results. The Sabres flew home Friday and are returning to their home ice tonight as a 5-4-1 hockey team two days after a franchise- and league-shaking Jack Eichel trade.

It was a busy road trip to say the least, and the Sabres won't have a break until Tuesday since they play both tonight and Monday.

What went wrong on the trip? The Sabres blew leads of 3-0 and 2-0 in games at Anaheim and Los Angeles. And in San Jose and Seattle the Sabres' defense barely put up a fight.