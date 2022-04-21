[BN] Hockey: Final 4 games will allow Sabres to develop, evaluate, build for future

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 21, 2022

Final 4 games will allow Sabres to develop, evaluate, build for next season

When was the last time the ending of a Sabres season filled you with hope for the future?

Heck, when was the last time you even wanted to watch any of the final four games of the season?

The Sabres have four games remaining, starting tonight in New Jersey. Unlike the end of some recent seasons, the final week of this 11th consecutive season without a playoff berth does not feel as if the Sabres are just playing out the string.

Most of the team is expected back next season. The Sabres have had consistent stretches of good play. They are presented with an opportunity as the season winds down.

Buffalo will use the final two weeks to develop, evaluate and build for next season, which is sure to bring some more excitement into KeyBank Center. There are reasons why these final four games matter. Lance Lysowski listed some to consider.

UPL, Sean Malone provide lift to Amerks: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Sean Malone have the Sabres' AHL affiliate clinging to the AHL North Division’s fifth and final playoff spot. Read more

Owen Power has fit right in on Sabres' defense: Power has done something few making the jump from college can do this quickly: have zero trouble adjusting to the speed of the game. “I think everyone just thinks way more faster. So your brain kind of has to be be working at all times,” he said. Read more

Questions in goal loom large with prospects going back to school: Unsigned prospects Devon Levi and Erik Portillo chose to return to Northeastern and Michigan, respectively. The Sabres, meanwhile, have four goalies who are pending unrestricted free agents. The immediate future has more question than answers. Read more

Inside the first deals of the NHL's jersey advertisements era: From SportsNet: "When the NHL’s 2022-23 season rolls around, expect most, if not all, jerseys around the league to have a new addition stamped upon them." Will they be profitable? “I think the economics really rival naming rights partnerships for arenas," one executive said. Read more

Sabres sign Josh Bloom: Bloom, a third-round draft choice of the Sabres in July 2021, signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the club Monday that will begin with the 2022-23 season. Read more

Bills: Bills DE Von Miller: 'This is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been on' Read more

Super Bowl or bust? Brandon Beane puts kibosh on mortgaging future Read more

Bills coach Sean McDermott 'confident' that Jordan Poyer's contract issue will be resolved Read more

Colleges: College basketball notes: UB women add transfer, Canisius' Green to Youngstown State Read more

For UB quarterback Cole Snyder, the secret's in the work Read more

Baseball: Erik Brady: Remembering Salamanca's own 'Remarkable Ray Caldwell,' who brought the heat and survived the lightning Read more

