[BN] Hockey: Fatal mistake in final second spoils Sabres' performance

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 22, 2021

Observations: Fatal mistake in final second spoils Sabres' better road performance

The final goal in Sunday's crushing 5-4 defeat inside Madison Square Garden came with less than a second on the clock, scored by defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

It sent the Sabres back to Buffalo, where they'll host the Blue Jackets tonight, with another disappointing loss on the road despite an encouraging performance.

The final goal came on the heels of a dramatic second period.

From Lance Lysowski: "In a span of five minutes, five seconds during the second period Sunday night, the Sabres experienced a 10-bell, bail-out save by goalie Aaron Dell, an official immediately ruling no goal on Cody Eakin tipping a shot into the New York Rangers’ net and four goals between the two teams, including two by Buffalo."

In the third, Buffalo again didn't play well enough during a close game to come away victorious. And the Sabres made a fatal mistake that cost them the game.