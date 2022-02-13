[BN] Hockey: Even without goals, Tage Thompson keeps producing points

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 13, 2022
Sabres Notebook: Even without goals, Tage Thompson keeps producing points
Tage Thompson has scored just twice since the calendar turned to 2022. Both of those goals came during a rare 6-3 win over visiting Philadelphia Jan. 22.
Still, Thompson is only two goals off of Jeff Skinner (16 goals) for the team lead. While he's been going scoreless, it's not for a lack of trying. The shots on goal and scoring chances remain for Buffalo's No. 1 center and points leader.
Thompson has nine points in his last seven games, but has scored just once in his last 11 games.
While not scoring can be frustrating at times, the 24-year-old is in the midst of a career year.
"I like where my game is at right now," Thompson said Saturday in LECOM Harborcenter before the Sabres left for their Super Sunday matinee in Montreal. "Chances are coming and they're going to go in for me. So I'm not too worried."
The Saturday notebook has more on Thompson's play, some notes on Buffalo's return to Montreal and more.
Today in sports history: Feb. 13
