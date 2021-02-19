[BN] Hockey: Even-strength struggles keep haunting Sabres

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Risto not expected to be on the trip: After a 14-day stay on the NHL's virus protocol list, Rasmus Ristolainen was deemed eligible to resume workouts, but he's not expected to join the Sabres for the remaining three games of their four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. Thursday's notebook has more on Risto's return, how Dylan Cozens is used to the waiting game and a Jr. Sabres alumni who made his AHL debut. Read more