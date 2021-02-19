[BN] Hockey: Even-strength struggles keep haunting Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 19, 2021
Even-strength struggles haunt Sabres in 3-1 loss to begin 4-game road trip
If you can't find sustained success at 5-on-5 in today's NHL, winning games is going to be pretty difficult.
That's life for the Sabres right now, whose top two forwards, Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall, have combined for just one even-strength goal. Adding to that, Jeff Skinner has zero goals this season. It's hard to win games this way.
Thursday night, the Sabres' power play, which has been solid in the early part of this season, surrendered a short-handed goal to Washington's Tom Wilson that Sabres coach Ralph Krueger called the "turning point." It gave Washington a two-goal lead, and when you're struggling to score like the Sabres have been, it felt like the difference when it happened.
In three games since returning from their virus-related pause, the Sabres have zero 5-on-5 goals.
Lance Lysowski has the story on the latest defeat, the team's fourth in a row.
Risto not expected to be on the trip: After a 14-day stay on the NHL's virus protocol list, Rasmus Ristolainen was deemed eligible to resume workouts, but he's not expected to join the Sabres for the remaining three games of their four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. Thursday's notebook has more on Risto's return, how Dylan Cozens is used to the waiting game and a Jr. Sabres alumni who made his AHL debut. Read more
Speaking of debuts ... Jack Quinn, the Sabres' first-round pick in 2020, had an assist and a shootout goal in his debut with Rochester Thursday. Read more
Krueger points to timing: "The reality is we need to get our timing back. We need to get our confidence back with the puck offensively." The Sabres' coach seems to think the scoring will eventually come. Read more
ICYMI: The plan the Rangers unveiled to host fans at Madison Square Garden could be a blueprint for Sabres fans at KeyBank Center. Read more
Stuck in last: The teams closest to the last-place Sabres in the East Division standings both won Thursday.
The Rangers squeaked by a short-handed Philly team in a shootout. Read more
New Jersey earned a tough road win in Boston. Read more
The Sabres have two games in hand on the seventh-place Rangers, but they're three points clear in last place.
