[BN] Hockey: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 31, 2022
Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid
Any day now, the Sabres will clinch a league-record 11th season without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
They moved one step closer to that Wednesday night after a 3-2 shootout loss to visiting Winnipeg. There has been plenty of losing in 2021-22, but this year feels different than some of the previous losing seasons, especially recently.
And Wednesday night was another game that showed how much the franchise’s outlook has changed for the better in 12 months, Lance Lysowski wrote.
The proof is in March alone: Buffalo’s 8-3-3 record in March is its best in years. The Sabres were 3-28-4 in March the previous three seasons and have been over .500 for the month only twice since 2012.
"It's a new team, it's a new season," Tage Thompson said. "We have a goal that we've set for ourselves to look into the future and try to be a consistent team that plays the same way every night."
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Photos: Here's how some of the action looked inside KeyBank Center through the camera lens of James P. McCoy. View photos
Tuch relieves some of his pressure: For a stretch of games in January and February, Alex Tuch was a bright spot during a lot of losing. Then he went into a goal-scoring slump. He scored Monday night, and that, coupled with a line change, should help relieve any pressure Tuch was feeling. Read more
Top four comebacks in Sabres history: Monday marked the fourth time in their history the Sabres won a game when trailing by at least four goals. They had not pulled off the feat in more than 33 years. Here's a synopsis of the other games. Read more
Just a fine: Taylor Hall was only fined for his "sucker punch" on Ilya Lyubushkin. Maple Leafs fans are not happy. Read more
What goal differential can tell us: From SportsNet's Justin Bourne: "We all value different stats, and by this time of year, goal differential is the temple at which I worship to pick through which teams are legit and which are phony." Read more
Today in sports history: March 31
