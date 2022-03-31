[BN] Hockey: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 31, 2022

Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid

Any day now, the Sabres will clinch a league-record 11th season without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They moved one step closer to that Wednesday night after a 3-2 shootout loss to visiting Winnipeg. There has been plenty of losing in 2021-22, but this year feels different than some of the previous losing seasons, especially recently.

And Wednesday night was another game that showed how much the franchise’s outlook has changed for the better in 12 months, Lance Lysowski wrote.

The proof is in March alone: Buffalo’s 8-3-3 record in March is its best in years. The Sabres were 3-28-4 in March the previous three seasons and have been over .500 for the month only twice since 2012.